Talladega NASCAR: Ryan Blaney wins crash-strewn race for Penske
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney booked his spot in the next stage of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with victory at Talladega, in a race of high attrition.
The race, suspended after just one stage on Sunday due to poor weather, boiled down to a two-lap shootout for the win after a red flag was thrown on lap 181 of 188 following a big accident for the leading pack of cars.
Kurt Busch hit brother Kyle, which triggered a chain-reaction that flipped Brendan Gaughan in the Beard Motorsports Chevorlet and also ended the afternoons of frontrunners Brad Keselowski, David Ragan, Matt DiBenedetto and Kevin Harvick.
After the debris was cleared, Blaney led the restart, until Ryan Newman came charging past on the final tour of the 2.66-mile circuit, curtesy of a push from Denny Hamlin.
Blaney managed to edge his #22 Ford Mustang back into the lead later in the lap, with a photo finish required to separate the two.
Newman's #6 Roush Fenway Mustang was just 0.007s behind Blaney, who became the second Cup driver to book his place in the 'round of 8' after last week's Dover race winner Kyle Larson.
The second stage of the race followed the script laid out in the first on Sunday, with manufacturers grouping together around the superspeedway to try to help their drivers in the draft.
In the second 55-lapper, running was consistent with the likes of Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott and Keselowski taking turns out front, until a lap 106 crash brought things to a premature end.
Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano's Penske Mustang made contact with Alex Bowman's Hendrick Motorsports' Chevrolet, causing big damage to Bowman's car and ending his strong run. Larson was also collected in the crash, the #42 destroyed by the impact, with Johnson's race also ending.
Clint Bowyer took his first stage win of the year as a result, as the field reset ahead of the final 78-lap stage, ahead of Logano and Keselowski.
The race remained a slipstream fest, as Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Bowyer, Logano and stage one winner William Byron all took turns leading, until lap 162 when the second big crash occurred.
Leader Byron was hit by Kurt Busch, who then speared into Logano. The champion was lucky not to flip, but his Ford suffered severe damage to the left-rear fender and Penske had to make running repairs to get him to the end.
After a seven-lap caution period, Stenhouse hit the front until the lap 181 red flag incident that suspended running for around 20 minutes while the circuit was cleared.
Denny Hamlin, who had started the race at the back following an engine failure in practice, made up 33 places within four laps in Sunday's running and continued the strong showing on Monday as he took a third-place finish in the #11 Joe Gibbs Toyota Camry.
Hamlin nabbed third by just 0.001s from Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola as only 16 drivers finished the race.
Michael McDowell scooped a season equal-best finish of fifth for Front Row Motorsports, with Austin Dillion registering sixth in the #3 Richard Childress entry.
Elliott took eighth behind Cory LaJoie's second top 10 result of the season for Go Fas Racing's Ford Mustang.
Stenhouse and Ty Dillion rounded out the top 10, as Logano limped home in 11th, but banked precious stage points to leave him 18 points ahead of current cutoff going into the final race in the 'round of 12' at Kansas next Sunday.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
188
3h39m35.s
2
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
188
0.007s
3
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
188
0.059s
4
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
188
0.060s
5
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
188
0.150s
6
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
188
0.179s
7
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
188
0.250s
8
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
188
0.289s
9
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
188
0.333s
10
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
188
0.370s
11
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
188
0.401s
12
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
188
0.650s
13
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
188
0.767s
14
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
188
1.016s
15
Parker Kligerman
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
188
7.842s
16
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
188
9.137s
17
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
188
16.604s
18
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
188
49.770s
19
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
188
1m15.313s
20
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
187
Accident
21
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
187
1 Lap
22
Reed Sorenson
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
187
1 Lap
23
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
186
2 Laps
24
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
185
3 Laps
25
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
182
Accident
26
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
182
6 Laps
27
Brendan Gaughan
Beard Motorsports
Chevrolet
181
Accident
28
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
181
Accident
29
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
181
Accident
30
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
181
Accident
31
Blake Jones
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
179
9 Laps
32
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
168
Accident
33
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
162
Accident
34
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
162
Accident
35
Austin Theriault
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
162
Accident
36
Joey Gase
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
161
Accident
37
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
106
Accident
38
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
106
Accident
39
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
106
Accident
40
Spencer Boyd
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
53
Engine
-
Matt Crafton
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
0
Relief
Playoff standings
Pos
Driver
Points
1
Denny Hamlin
3114
2
Martin Truex Jr.
3106
3
Kyle Busch
3099
4
Kevin Harvick
3094
5
Brad Keselowski
3078
6
Joey Logano
3076
7
Kyle Larson
3069
8
Alex Bowman
3058
9
Ryan Blaney
3056
10
Chase Elliott
3054
11
Clint Bowyer
3052
12
William Byron
3049
