Talladega NASCAR: Ryan Blaney wins crash-strewn race for Penske

Jake Nichol
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney booked his spot in the next stage of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with victory at Talladega, in a race of high attrition.

The race, suspended after just one stage on Sunday due to poor weather, boiled down to a two-lap shootout for the win after a red flag was thrown on lap 181 of 188 following a big accident for the leading pack of cars.

Kurt Busch hit brother Kyle, which triggered a chain-reaction that flipped Brendan Gaughan in the Beard Motorsports Chevorlet and also ended the afternoons of frontrunners Brad Keselowski, David Ragan, Matt DiBenedetto and Kevin Harvick.

After the debris was cleared, Blaney led the restart, until Ryan Newman came charging past on the final tour of the 2.66-mile circuit, curtesy of a push from Denny Hamlin.

Blaney managed to edge his #22 Ford Mustang back into the lead later in the lap, with a photo finish required to separate the two.

Newman's #6 Roush Fenway Mustang was just 0.007s behind Blaney, who became the second Cup driver to book his place in the 'round of 8' after last week's Dover race winner Kyle Larson.

The second stage of the race followed the script laid out in the first on Sunday, with manufacturers grouping together around the superspeedway to try to help their drivers in the draft.

In the second 55-lapper, running was consistent with the likes of Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott and Keselowski taking turns out front, until a lap 106 crash brought things to a premature end.

Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano's Penske Mustang made contact with Alex Bowman's Hendrick Motorsports' Chevrolet, causing big damage to Bowman's car and ending his strong run. Larson was also collected in the crash, the #42 destroyed by the impact, with Johnson's race also ending.

Clint Bowyer took his first stage win of the year as a result, as the field reset ahead of the final 78-lap stage, ahead of Logano and Keselowski.

The race remained a slipstream fest, as Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Bowyer, Logano and stage one winner William Byron all took turns leading, until lap 162 when the second big crash occurred.

Leader Byron was hit by Kurt Busch, who then speared into Logano. The champion was lucky not to flip, but his Ford suffered severe damage to the left-rear fender and Penske had to make running repairs to get him to the end.

After a seven-lap caution period, Stenhouse hit the front until the lap 181 red flag incident that suspended running for around 20 minutes while the circuit was cleared.

Denny Hamlin, who had started the race at the back following an engine failure in practice, made up 33 places within four laps in Sunday's running and continued the strong showing on Monday as he took a third-place finish in the #11 Joe Gibbs Toyota Camry.

Hamlin nabbed third by just 0.001s from Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola as only 16 drivers finished the race.

Michael McDowell scooped a season equal-best finish of fifth for Front Row Motorsports, with Austin Dillion registering sixth in the #3 Richard Childress entry.

Elliott took eighth behind Cory LaJoie's second top 10 result of the season for Go Fas Racing's Ford Mustang.

Stenhouse and Ty Dillion rounded out the top 10, as Logano limped home in 11th, but banked precious stage points to leave him 18 points ahead of current cutoff going into the final race in the 'round of 12' at Kansas next Sunday.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

188

3h39m35.s

2

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

188

0.007s

3

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

188

0.059s

4

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

188

0.060s

5

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

188

0.150s

6

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

188

0.179s

7

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

188

0.250s

8

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

188

0.289s

9

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

188

0.333s

10

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

188

0.370s

11

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

188

0.401s

12

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

188

0.650s

13

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

188

0.767s

14

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

188

1.016s

15

Parker Kligerman

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

188

7.842s

16

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

188

9.137s

17

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

188

16.604s

18

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

188

49.770s

19

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

188

1m15.313s

20

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

187

Accident

21

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

187

1 Lap

22

Reed Sorenson

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

187

1 Lap

23

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

186

2 Laps

24

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

185

3 Laps

25

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

182

Accident

26

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

182

6 Laps

27

Brendan Gaughan

Beard Motorsports

Chevrolet

181

Accident

28

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

181

Accident

29

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

181

Accident

30

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

181

Accident

31

Blake Jones

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

179

9 Laps

32

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

168

Accident

33

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

162

Accident

34

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

162

Accident

35

Austin Theriault

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

162

Accident

36

Joey Gase

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

161

Accident

37

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

106

Accident

38

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

106

Accident

39

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

106

Accident

40

Spencer Boyd

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

53

Engine

-

Matt Crafton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

0

Relief

Playoff standings

Pos

Driver

Points

1

Denny Hamlin

3114

2

Martin Truex Jr.

3106

3

Kyle Busch

3099

4

Kevin Harvick

3094

5

Brad Keselowski

3078

6

Joey Logano

3076

7

Kyle Larson

3069

8

Alex Bowman

3058

9

Ryan Blaney

3056

10

Chase Elliott

3054

11

Clint Bowyer

3052

12

William Byron

3049

