Talladega NASCAR Cup results: Tyler Reddick collects first win of the season

Tyler Reddick scored his first win Cup win of the season, charging to the victory when leader Michael McDowell wrecked while blocking Brad Keselowski coming to the finish line Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Reddick was followed across the finish line by Keselowski, Noah Gragson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman. Gragson's third-place finish was the best of his Cup career. Stenhouse had his best result of the year.

Anthony Alfredo finished a career-best sixth. Todd Gilliland (eighth), Daniel Hemric (ninth) and Harrison Burton (10th) each scored their best finish of the season.

