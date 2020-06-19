Talladega hosts third Convoy of Hope event with The NASCAR Foundation, Joey Logano Foundation

After two successful donation events at Darlington Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, where 1,600 families were served, the Joey Logano Foundation, The NASCAR Foundation and Elevation Outreach, an outreach ministry of Elevation Church based in Charlotte, North Carolina, again partnered to bring Convoy of Hope to Talladega Superspeedway.

Tss 2020 Spring Allen Wilcox Convoy Of Hope Food Event 1cc Large Jpg

On Wednesday, a tractor trailer with 30,000 pounds of food and supplies arrived. Volunteers set up a staging operation and spent hours organizing for Friday’s relief effort designed to bring hope to this racing community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the items donated were non-perishable foods, Coca-Cola products, Shell gas cards and even The NASCAR Foundation‘s Speedy Bears for younger guests.

“We organized this last stop in Talladega in short order and are overflowing with gratitude to those volunteers who made it happen,” said Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation’s executive director. “The Talladega community rallied and made it one of our largest and most rewarding yet.”

CONVOY OF HOPE: Darlington Raceway | Martinsville Speedway

Families were queued up one hour early as 75 volunteers, including some NASCAR employees and Talladega Superspeedway president Brian Crichton, loaded grocery bags full of food, water and hygiene supplies into approximately 750 vehicles. Convoy of Hope‘s contactless drive-thru ensured the safety of its staff, volunteers and deserving guests.

“We want to thank Talladega Superspeedway and its staff for the warm welcome today,” Joey Logano Foundation executive director Ali O‘Connor said. “When we partnered on our first event 30 days ago at Darlington Raceway, we couldn‘t have anticipated how much impact this relief effort would have and you could really see that today in the faces of the families we served.”

From Darlington, South Carolina, to Martinsville, Virginia, and now Talladega, Alabama, the Joey Logano Foundation‘s $1 million COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund donated approximately 100,000 pounds of food and supplies to 2,350 families across the south.