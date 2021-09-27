Talladega entry lists – Cup, Xfinity, Truck

Chris Estrada
·2 min read
Entry lists are out for this weekend’s NASCAR playoff races at Talladega Superspeedway.

Talladega will host Round of 12 events in both the Cup and Xfinity Series playoffs, as well as a Round of 8 event in the Camping World Truck Series playoffs.

Cup: YellaWood 500 (2 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Forty cars are entered for Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin has advanced to the Cup playoff Round of 8 with his win Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Talladega Cup entry list

Xfinity: Sparks 300 (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered for Saturday’s race.

  • After winning in the injured Michael Annett‘s No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet last week at Las Vegas, Josh Berry is listed to drive that entry again at Talladega.

  • Truck Series regular John Hunter Nemechek is listed to drive the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Nemechek has made two Xfinity starts this season, both in the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota. He finished third in the No. 26 entry earlier this month at Richmond.

  • As for who’s listed to drive the No. 26 this week, Santino Ferrucci returns to the ride for the first time since July at Atlanta. Ferrucci has made six starts in the No. 26 this season, posting a top finish of 13th in March at Las Vegas.

Talladega Xfinity entry list

Truck: Chevrolet Silverado 250 (1 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Forty trucks are entered for Saturday’s race.

A win by one of the eight remaining Truck playoff drivers earns them an automatic advance to the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Talladega Truck entry list

Talladega entry lists – Cup, Xfinity, Truck

