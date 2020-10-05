Talladega - Denny Hamlin scores 7th 2020 win

Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway was the site of all three NASCAR races this past weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series and the XFINITY Series drivers competed in the second of three races in their playoffs Round of 12. The Gander Trucks held their elimination race for the GOT playoffs Round of 10 which determined the drivers moving on to the GOT Round of 8. Both the CUP and XFINITY series return to action October 10 and 11 at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL, the 17-turn road course. The trucks will be back on October 17 at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Oct 4, YellaWood 500 - Talladega Superspeedway - 188 laps (+12 laps OT).

- Denny Hamlin (#11 Toyota Camry) started on the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Kurt Busch (#1 Camaro) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #19 Martin Truex Jr., #88 Alex Bowman, #4 Kevin Harvick, #18 Kyle Busch, #2 Brad Keselowski, #22 Joey Logano, #14 Clint Bowyer and #9 Chase Elliott, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- The 188-lap race was extended to 200 laps due to a triple overtime attempt at a “Green-White-Checker” finish. Polesitter Denny Hamlin scored his 44th victory in 538 NCS races. This is his 7th victory and 19th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 2nd victory and 13th top-10 finish in 31 races at Talladega. Erik Jones (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in nine Talladega races and his 12th top-10 finish in 2020. Ty Dillon (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in nine races at Talladega. Tyler Reddick (7th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Denny Hamlin leads the point standings by 20 points over Kevin Harvick who finished 20th in the race. Next on the NCS schedule: Sun, Oct 11, Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Charlotte ROVAL - 109 laps.

CUP playoffs Round of 12 (G/L):

1. Denny Hamlin +1

2. Kevin Harvick -1

3. Chase Elliott +3

4. Brad Keselowski -1

5. Martin Truex Jr. -1

6. Alex Bowman +1

7. Joey Logano -2

8. Kyle Busch

------------------------

After the next race (the Charlotte ROVAL), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NCS playoffs Round of 8 to compete in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18.

------------------------

9. Austin Dillon +3

10. Kurt Busch -1 (Clinched a spot in Round of 8 after Las Vegas win)

11. Clint Bowyer -1

12. Aric Almirola -1

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, Oct 3, Ag-Pro 300 - Talladega Superspeedway - 113 laps.

- Chase Briscoe (#98 Mustang) started from the pole for Saturday’s event. Noah Gragson (#9 Camaro) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #22 Austin Cindric, #7 Justin Allgaier, #8 Daniel Hemric, #21 Anthony Alfredo, #39 Ryan Sieg, #11 Justin Haley, #1 Michael Annett and #19 Brandon Jones, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Justin Haley (#11 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 3rd victory in 65 NXS races. This is his 3rd victory and 18th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 2nd victory and 3rd top-10 finish in four races at Talladega. Ryan Sieg (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in nine races at Talladega. It is his 10th top-10 finish in 2020. Noah Gragson (3rd) earned his 3rd top-10 finish in five races at Talladega. Harrison Burton (23rd) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Chase Briscoe led a race-high 73 laps and finished in 19th place. Briscoe leads the point standings by 34 points over Austin Cindric (Involved in multi-car wreck on lap 75, credited with a 34th-place DNF). Next on the NXS schedule: Sat, Oct 10, Drive for the Cure 250 - Charlotte ROVAL - 67 laps.

NXS playoffs Round of 12 (G/L):

1. Chase Briscoe

2. Austin Cindric

3. Noah Gragson

4. Justin Haley +1

5. Brandon Jones +1

6. Ryan Sieg +1

7. Justin Allgaier -3

8. Ross Chastain +1

------------------------

After the next race (the Charlotte ROVAL), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NXS playoffs Round of 8 to compete in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on October 17.

------------------------

9. Harrison Burton -1

10. Brandon Brown +2

11. Riley Herbst

12. Michael Annett -2

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOT)

Sat, Oct 3, Chevy Silverado 250 - Talladega Superspeedway - 94 laps.

- Sheldon Creed (#2 Chevrolet Silverado) started Saturday’s event from the pole. Austin Hill (#16 Toyota Tundra) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #21 Zane Smith, #98 Grant Enfinger, #51 Chandler Smith, #18 Christian Eckes, #88 Matt Crafton, #23 Brett Moffitt, #26 Tyler Ankrum and #38 Todd Gilliland, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.