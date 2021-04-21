Talladega Cup starting lineup: Denny Hamlin to lead field to green

Denny Hamlin will be on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway and lead the starting lineup to the green flag.

Joey Logano will start second in the race (2 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox).

The second row features Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron.

Alex Bowman, who won last weekend’s race at Richmond, starts fifth.

Hamlin seeks his first victory of the season. He has eight top-five finishes in the first nine races. Hamlin won last year’s playoff race at Talladega.

Harrison Burton will make his Cup debut, driving for Gaunt Brothers Racing. He will start 39th in the 40-car field.

The Talladega Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

Race time: 2 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 69 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 188 laps (500 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 60. Stage 2 ends Lap 120.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway (113 laps, 300 miles), 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Truck race: May 1 at Kansas Speedway (134 laps, 200 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

