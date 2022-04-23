TALLADEGA, Ala. – Christopher Bell will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway. It’s his second career Cup pole.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. The second row has Daniel Hemric and Daniel Suarez. The third row has Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch.

Talladega Cup starting lineup

Toyota and Chevrolet combined to take the top 12 spots. The top Ford was Joey Logano, who started 13th.

Landon Cassill will start last in the 39-car field. His car failed inspection three times and was not permitted to make a qualifying attempt. He’ll also have to do a pass-through after the start of the race.

