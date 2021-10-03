NASCAR: Talladega Cup Series race postponed to Monday due to rain

NASCAR will race Monday at Talladega.

Rain prevented Sunday's Cup Series playoff race from happening as scheduled. NASCAR tried to get the race started around 4 p.m. ET but rain started falling again as the cars were making their pace laps. NASCAR postponed the race as soon as it brought the cars to pit road. Talladega races typically take over three hours and the 2.66-mile track doesn't have lights.

It would have been impossible to run a full race before sunset and NASCAR saw its Xfinity Series race shortened by darkness on Saturday after it started at 4:50 p.m. ET. The race had two red flags — not an uncommon occurrence — and had to be called six laps short because there wasn't enough daylight.

Monday's race will start at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Denny Hamlin will start the race from the pole after he won at Las Vegas a week ago. The winner of Monday's race will be guaranteed a berth in the third round of the playoffs. Hamlin's already guaranteed a spot in the third round because of that Vegas win.