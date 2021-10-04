Talladega Cup race results, driver points
Bubba Wallace won Monday’s rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, earning his first career victory in the sport’s premier division.
Wallace becomes the first Black driver to win a Cup race since Wendell Scott in December 1963. Additionally, he becomes the first Alabama native to win at Talladega since Davey Allison in May 1992.
With Wallace’s triumph, this marks the first time that all three NASCAR national series had first-time winners in a weekend at the same track.
On Saturday, Brandon Brown earned his first Xfinity Series win. Earlier that day, Tate Fogleman earned his first Camping World Truck Series win.
POINTS REPORT
Seven spots in the Cup playoff Round of 8 will be decided in next week’s elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings – Round of 12 (After Talladega)
1. Denny Hamlin – Advanced to Round of 8 (won Las Vegas)
2. Kyle Larson – 3,097 points (+22 above cutline to advance)
3. Joey Logano – 3,096 points (+21)
4. Brad Keselowski – 3,095 points (+20)
5. Martin Truex Jr. – 3,095 points (+20)
6. Ryan Blaney – 3,090 points (+15)
7. Chase Elliott – 3,084 points (+9)
8. Kyle Busch – 3,084 points (+9)
9. Kevin Harvick – 3,075 points (-9)
10. Christopher Bell – 3,056 points (-28)
11. William Byron – 3,040 points (-44)
12. Alex Bowman – 3,032 points (-52)
