Talladega Cup race results, driver points

Bubba Wallace won Monday’s rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, earning his first career victory in the sport’s premier division.

Wallace becomes the first Black driver to win a Cup race since Wendell Scott in December 1963. Additionally, he becomes the first Alabama native to win at Talladega since Davey Allison in May 1992.

With Wallace’s triumph, this marks the first time that all three NASCAR national series had first-time winners in a weekend at the same track.

On Saturday, Brandon Brown earned his first Xfinity Series win. Earlier that day, Tate Fogleman earned his first Camping World Truck Series win.

Seven spots in the Cup playoff Round of 8 will be decided in next week’s elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

