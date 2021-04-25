Talladega Cup race results, points standings

Brad Keselowski earned his sixth NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

It was also the fourth of those six to come on a last-lap pass, joining previous ‘Dega victories from April 2009 (his first career Cup win), October 2014 and October 2017.

Additionally, Keselowski gave Team Penske its ninth win in the last 14 races at NASCAR’s biggest track.

Talladega Cup race results

William Byron‘s runner-up finish was his best result since winning at Miami back in February. He has recorded eight consecutive top-10 finishes.

According to Racing Insights, that’s the longest such streak by a Hendrick Motorsports driver since Dale Earnhardt Jr. had eight between October 2013 at Talladega and March 2014 at Las Vegas.

Michael McDowell‘s third-place finish was his best result since winning the Daytona 500 to start the season. It was also his fourth top 10 this season, matching his career high set in 2020.

Points report

Denny Hamlin finished 32nd on Sunday after he was involved in a multi-car crash near the end of the second stage. But he still slightly increased his lead in the regular season standings.

Hamlin (winless) now holds an 87-point edge over Martin Truex Jr. (two wins), who was also involved in the same incident and finished 31st.

Cup Series points after Talladega

Joey Logano (one win), William Byron (one win), and Ryan Blaney (one win) remain third, fourth and fifth in regular season points.

Keselowski, now the ninth different winner in 2021, moved up three spots to sixth.

