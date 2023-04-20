Talladega 101: Trends to watch, rule changes, tire notes

The playing field is leveled this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series visits Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s GEICO 500 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Before the action gets underway this weekend in Alabama, check out the trends to watch for the race, notable moments from NASCAR’s biggest race track and the on-track times and TV info for the Cup Series.

SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY

A superspeedway race opens the door for any one of the full-time Cup Series drivers to score a victory and secure a provisional playoff spot early in the 2023 season.

Among those seeking their first win of the season and snapping a lengthy winless streak is Ryan Blaney. The eight-year Cup veteran has gone 55 races since his last checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway in the regular-season finale of 2021. Blaney has seen a mixed bag of results so far in 2023 with three of his last four results placing him outside the top 20. After ending that slump with a top 1o at Martinsville, the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford has momentum heading to a track where he’s one of the best at. A winner of two of the last seven Talladega races, Blaney is projected by Racing Insights to end his winless streak Sunday.

📉 TRENDS TO WATCH 📈

— The last five Talladega races were won by five different organizations.

— The driver who led the most laps has failed to win the last five Talladega races.

— Thirty-one Talladega races were won with a last-lap pass, including five of the last six races and both in 2022.

— Twelve drivers got their first Cup win at Talladega. For six of those drivers, it was their only win.

(Via Racing Insights)

NOTABLE MOMENTS 🎥

2009: Carl Edwards goes for wild ride as Keselowski wins first career Cup race | WATCH



2010: Harvick slings past McMurray in tri-oval to steal win | WATCH

2011: Johnson wins four-wide photo finish | WATCH



2015: Dale Jr. wins ‘Dega for first time in 11 years | WATCH

ON-TRACK SCHEDULE 🗓️

Saturday, April 22

— 10:30 a.m. ET: Qualifying (FS1)

Sunday, April 23

— 3 p.m. ET: GEICO 500 (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

RULE CHANGES/GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES 🛞

No practice will take place this weekend which was adopted for all superspeedway races this season at Talladega, Daytona and Atlanta.

The GEICO Restart Zone returned to its 2022 dimensions after it was extended for the first five races of this season.

The Cup Series will run the same tire setup that was used for both Talladega races last season. Teams will have one set for qualifying on Saturday and seven sets of tires total for Sunday’s race.

In the event of a lost wheel that is contained to pit road, the offending team will be subject to a pass-through penalty under green-flag conditions. If the infraction occurs during a caution period, the offending team will restart at the tail end of the field.

If the wheel breaks free outside of pit road, the new rules guidelines mandate a two-lap penalty, plus a two-race suspension for two crew members. Each penalty is series-specific: Violations in one series will not impact those crew members‘ eligibility to participate in other series.

On Wednesday, NASCAR suspended Chris Jackson (rear tire changer) and David Smith (jack) of the No. 78 Cup Series team because of the loss of a tire/wheel last weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

