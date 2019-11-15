So, just how tall is Celtics' fan favorite and fast-growing legend Tacko Fall?

7-foot-7? 7-6? 7-5?

All those heights have been used in stories on the rookie, who will split time between Boston and the Celtics' Gatorade affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When the NBA 2K20 video game used Fall as an example of NBA players "shrinking" after their official measurements are listed on rosters, the rookie begged to differ.

Give Tacko the inch, even without shoes?

Without shoes lol — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) November 14, 2019

Whatever the height, Fall making like Tom Brady in a Red Claws practice Thursday is a must-watch:

As is the big man's bowling prowess with his teammates this week at Marcus Smart's charity event.

Story continues

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Warriors, which tips off Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike & Scal have the call of the game at 10:30 p.m. You can also stream the game through the MyTeams App.

How tall is Tacko Fall? Celtics center disputes his official NBA measurement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston