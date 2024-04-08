How tall is Donovan Clingan? UConn center is tied for second-tallest in March Madness

It's the matchup the entire college basketball world has been waiting for: Zach Edey vs. Donovan Clingan.

Two of college basketball's best — and tallest — big men in the country will go head-to-head in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Talk about rarity in the matchup between Clingan and Edey: It's just the second time ever two 7-foot centers are starting in an NCAA Tournament title game, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

"There's no one in college basketball I've got more respect for than him (Edey)," Clingan told Norlander Sunday at the Final Four. "He is a great player. He's been one of, if not the most dominant player in college basketball the last two years."

"There's no one in college basketball I've got more respect for than him." — Donovan Clingan on preparing to face Zach Edey on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/ovCSTca0Pj — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 7, 2024

Through UConn's run in the postseason — both in the Big East and NCAA Tournaments (and the regular season for that matter) — Clingan has caused significant challenges for opponents to try to stop him as he brings a dominating presence to the court, particularly when inside the paint. He is averaging 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in those two tournaments.

And it's not only just through his offensive production. Like Edey, Clingan creates this dominance with his 7-foot-2 frame that makes it hard for opponents to score against him inside the paint either with a layup or a jumper.

Here's everything you need to know about Clingan ahead of Monday night's national championship between UConn and Purdue:

Who is Donovan Clingan?

Clingan, who has become known by fans and members of the media by the nickname of "Cling Kong," is a furious presence at the glass on the defensive end for the Huskies. He can also get hot offensively at any point either with dunks — thanks to his height — or mid-range jumpers.

In UConn's NCAA Tournament run — in which the Huskies have outscored each of their five opponents by 25 points per game — Clingan has been a beast on both ends of the floor. He is averaging 16.2 points per game in March Madness and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the East Regional last week after averaging double-double figures in the Huskies' first four games against Stetson, Northwestern, San Diego State and Illinois.

Donovan Clingan cannot be STOPPED! 💪 pic.twitter.com/gQbjhBCOp3 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 7, 2024

How tall is Donovan Clingan?

The UConn big man is listed at 7-foot-2, according to the Huskies' official roster.

Clingan is the tallest player on UConn's roster by four inches, with the closest being forwards Samson Johnson and Youssouf Singare, who are both 6-foot-10. Clingan was tied for the second-tallest player in this year's NCAA Tournament with Purdue redshirt freshman center Will Berg behind only Edey.

Where is Donovan Clingan from?

Clingan is a homegrown talent for UConn as he hails from nearby Bristol, Connecticut. He attended Bristol Central High School where he set a school record of 2,268 career points and averaged 30.3 points, 18.4 rebounds and 6.2 blocks per game during his senior season.

The 7-foot-2 player was a four-star recruit and the No. 76 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, according to his 247Sports page. He chose the Huskies over Big Ten schools such as Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. He was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year honoree as well.

He comes from an athletic family as his late mother, Stacy, was a three-sport all-conference athlete at Bristol Central before becoming a star basketball player at the University of Maine.

Why does Donovan Clingan wear No. 32?

Clingan wears No. 32 on his jersey as a way to pay tribute to his late mother, Stacy, who passed away in 2018 after a fight with Breast Cancer.

“I wanted to make her proud, and that was the easiest way to do it,’’ Clingan told Dana O'Neil of The Athletic last year on why he plays basketball. “So I stuck with it.’’

Donovan Clingan stats

Here's a year-by-year breakdown of Clingan's stats:

Career: 686 total points, 457 total rebounds, 153 blocks, 9.9 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game and 64.7% shooting from the field

2023-24: 444 total points, 253 total rebounds, 85 total blocks, 13.1 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game and 64% shooting from the field

2022-23: 242 total points, 204 total rebounds, 68 total blocks, 6.9 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game and 66.6% shooting from the field

Donovan Clingan NBA mock drafts

Clingan's performance in the NCAA Tournament has only helped boost his NBA draft profile even more. He was already slated as a projected top five overall pick heading into the tournament.

Here's where some NBA draft analysts have Clingan going into the NBA draft:

ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo (as of April 2): No. 3 to the Charlotte Hornets.

Bleacher Reports' Jonathan Wasserman (as of April 3): No. 5 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

USA Today Sports' Jeff Zilgritt and Scooby Axson (as of March 20): No. 14 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

