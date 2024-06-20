Talks underway as Fenerbahce make moves to sign Manchester United defender

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have started talks to step up their attempts to sign Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof.

The Sweden international is having a quiet summer after failing to qualify for Euro 2024, but it might be about to get busy if Lindelof leaves Old Trafford.

According to journalist Yağiz Sabuncuoğlu, Fenerbahce has started official contacts to add Lindelof to their squad ahead of next season.

🚨 Fenerbahçe, Manchester United forması giyen Victor Lindelöf’ü kadrosuna katmak için resmi temaslara başladı! — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) June 20, 2024

Fenerbahce recently appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager and he could be set to sign Lindelof for a second time, after bringing the Swede to United in 2017.

Lindelof joined from Benfica before enduring spells in and out of the team. He was a useful option for Erik ten Hag last season when the Reds suffered multiple injury crises that left the defence depleted. Lindelof fulfilled roles at full-back (both flanks) as well as centre-back.

United need to start selling players if they want to add new signings to the squad, and I don’t think any fans will lose any sleep if Lindelof is sold.

Let us know in the comments section whether you think United should sell Lindelof this summer.

