Talks ‘developing positively’ between Mason Greenwood and European club over £30m deal

Lazio have today ignited their pursuit of Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood, with talks ‘developing positively’ between all parties over a £30 million transfer.

Mail Sport has exclusively revealed the news this evening, adding that other clubs are now expected to intervene in attempts to hijack any potential deal between the forward and Lazio.

Among those monitoring the situation are fellow Serie A sides Juventus and Napoli, meaning a move to Italy is now looking most likely for Greenwood after almost a year in Spain.

It’s thought that United value the 22-year-old closer to £40m, so it may ultimately come down to the highest bidder. He is an academy graduate, therefore any fee the Reds recuperate is straight profit.

United want Greenwood off the books permanently

Greenwood hasn’t played for the Old Trafford outfit since he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in 2022 – charges that were subsequently dropped in 2023.

After attempts to reintegrate him into the squad were leaked last summer, the widespread backlash forced club chiefs into performing a U-turn and announcing that he would continue his career away from M16. As such, he completed a deadline-day switch to Getafe, where he spent the entirety of the 2023/2024 campaign on loan, registering eight goals and six assists in 33 La Liga appearances.

