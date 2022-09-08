Talks between Raiders, Darren Waller are progressing, with goal of getting deal done by Sunday

Like the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Raiders and tight end Darren Waller are playing beat the clock for a new deal before the regular-season opener. Unlike the Ravens and Jackson, the Raiders and Waller could get a deal done.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, talked between the Raiders are Waller are progressing. The goal remains to get a deal done by Sunday, when the Raiders open the season against the Chargers in L.A.

Waller has made it clear he’ll be playing, with or without a new deal. He has $6.75 million in base salary and per-game roster bonuses under his current contract for 2022. He has the same compensation package in 2023.

Some have questioned whether the Raiders would conclude a deal with Waller following a recent change in agents. The argument would be that the team wants to avoid the perception that firing their current agent and hiring a new one is the key to getting a new deal.

That doesn’t seem to be affecting the current situation. Momentum is building toward getting the new contract that he deserves — especially in light of the fact that the new regime realizes what a weapon he can, and possibly will, be in the Josh McDaniels offense.

