Talking Watson, Jimmy G., cap space and more on 92.3 The Fan

An important week for the Cleveland Browns on a week that is normally one of the most boring on the NFL’s schedule. In a year-round league, the time around July 4th tends to be one of the most silent.

Tuesday starts the hearing for Deshaun Watson in front of Sue Robinson as the NFL and NFLPA argue the case. The NFL will be recommending an indefinite suspension lasting at least a year.

The Browns also still have former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield still on the roster with no trade in place. If Watson is suspended and Mayfield is traded, Cleveland will turn to Jacoby Brissett to right the ship.

Joining 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland with Spencer German, we discussed all of that as well as the possibility of a Jimmy Garoppolo trade, the team’s salary cap and more: