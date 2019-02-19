Talking Points from the Bruins 6-5 win over the Sharks originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Gold Star, Black Eye Quote to Note and more in Joe Haggerty's Talking Points from the Bruins' 6-5 OT win over the Sharks in San Jose.

GOLD STAR: Charlie McAvoy is once again playing the hero as it was the Bruins second-year D-man that wound up and stepped into a shot in overtime to give the Bruins the win. McAvoy was also the guy that stepped up and scoring the game-winning goal at the end of the third period last weekend in Los Angeles as well, so he's got game-winning goals in two straight games. McAvoy finished with the game-winning shot, a team-high seven registered hits and a pair of blocked shots in a big 24:58 of ice time while again playing like a No. 1 defenseman. McAvoy wasn't a dominant force offensively throughout the game, but instead just stepped up and made the play with everything on the line.

BLACK EYE: Evander Kane finished a minus-2 for the game, had a horrendous change where he weakly skated off the ice leading to the 3-on-2 odd-man rush for the B's game-winning goal in overtime and also did everything he could to avoid Kevan Miller pretty much all evening. He was a non-factor offensively in a game that featured 10 goals, but it was about the mistakes and the unwillingness to play a tough, gritty game against a Bruins team where he's had plenty of battles over the years. Kane came up pretty weak all-around in this one and the Sharks ended up missing out on a valuable point as a result of it.

TURNING POINT: The Bruins very nearly lost both points in this game after making a lot of mistakes during regulation play. They also very nearly blew a 3-0 lead that they'd built up to start the game and got nothing for it. But Chris Wagner came down and attacked the net in the final couple minutes of the third period to knock home the rebound of a Brandon Carlo shot and that tied things up in the final moments of the third period. It appeared that it could have been called a high stick based on Wagner going high up in the air to swat the puck out of the net before throwing it past the goal line. But the goal was allowed to stand and ended up giving the B's two points when they pulled it out in overtime.

HONORABLE MENTION: Jumbo Joe Thornton really turned back the clock and scored a pair of goals against his old Boston Bruins team in the first two periods, and then finished off the amazing performance with a hat trick by scoring in the third period as well. Thornton finished with the three goals and a plus-2 in 14:48 of ice time, had three shots on net and four takeaways while scoring all of his goals while paying the price around the front of the net. Thornton also lost 8-of-12 face-offs in a rough performance in that area, but does anybody really care when Jumbo scored three of San Jose's five goals in a wild, wild night at the Shark Tank.

BY THE NUMBERS: 4-0-0 – the Bruins are now undefeated and scoring a ton of goals in the four games since David Pastrnak injured his left thumb and exited the B's lineup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "Where to start? It has to be a full moon out there tonight, but it's a good thing that we ended up on the right side of it." –Bruce Cassidy to NESN about the wild proceedings that ended up in a 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

