Talking Points from Bruins' 4-2 loss to the Avalanche

GOLD STAR: Gabriel Landeskog is a member of one of the NHL's best lines and they got the upper hand on the Bruins and their Perfection Line on Thursday night. It was Landeskog that knifed through the Boston penalty kill in the first period to rattle a sniper shot past Jaroslav Halak that was ultimately slammed home by Nathan MacKinnon.

Then Landeskog got his goal in the third period with the empty netter to ice the 4-2 Avalanche victory. The Colorado winger was strong throughout the game with the goal and two points along with five shots on net, a hit and a couple of blocked shots in 19:21 of active ice time. There was a time when the Bruins were fooling around with the idea of trading for Landeskog and he gave a pretty good showing on Thursday night of what he's still bringing to the table.

BLACK EYE: Jake DeBrusk had a tough night. Not only did he have both a goal and a sweet assist wiped off the board by coach's challenges, but he also finished with a team-worst minus-2 rating in his 16:19 of ice time. Honestly, DeBrusk deserved much, much better than what he got in Colorado at the end of a very long trip, but that is how the puck bounces sometimes. It's encouraging that DeBrusk was creating offensive plays and moving with really strong skating legs at the end of the trip out West. Now, the left winger needs to push through and finally pile up some points offensively even after getting screwed by circumstances in Colorado.

TURNING POINT: The Bruins could have had a 3-1 lead in the second period where they would have seized the momentum back from Colorado after an apparent Karson Kuhlman goal. Instead, the Avs challenged the goal saying that David Krejci interfered with goalie Phillip Grubauer in front of the crease. The officials ruled in favor of the challenge and wiped out the goal and it did seem like the right call. The wiped out goal made a big difference as Colorado eventually tied things up in the second period and eventually won when another B's goal was amazingly taken off the board in the third.

HONORABLE MENTION: David Pastrnak was pretty damn strong again for the second game in a row. It was Pastrnak who scored the first goal in a dominant first period when he crashed home a pass from Brad Marchand. Pastrnak should have had a nifty assist when he no-look, backhanded a setup to DeBrusk all alone in front of the net. The second play was wiped out by a coach's challenge for offside, but Pastrnak still finished with a goal, two points, 10 shot attempts and two takeaways in a whopping 21:59 of ice time. There will be plenty of reasons why the Bruins ran out of gas in the third period, but Pastrnak bears zero responsibility whatsoever for Boston falling on the losing end of things on Thursday night. He was brilliant.

BY THE NUMBERS: 6 – the number of points that the Bruins ended up with on the four-game trip through Dallas, Arizona, Vegas and Colorado, which is an extremely positive way to start the season even if it ended with a third-period faltering vs. the Avs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "You almost can't believe it. It gets taken away from you twice. It's pissing me off." –Jake DeBrusk talking to reporters in Colorado about being in the middle of two Bruins goals that were wiped off the board by video replay.

