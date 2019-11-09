Talking Points from Bruins' 4-2 loss to Red Wings: Boston suffers worst loss yet

GOLD STAR: Robby Fabbri scored a pair of power-play goals after the Bruins committed penalties in the offensive zone. In both instances, Fabbri was playing the bumper position in the slot and blasted away from the open spot once the Red Wings power play had worked the puck over to him.

Fabbri finished with the two goals on two shots in 13:15 of ice time, and it had to feel good for the Red Wings forward after he was traded yesterday from the reigning Cup champion St. Louis Blues. It sure felt like Detroit was getting the better of the deal before the two players started suiting up for their new teams, and now it's already playing out that way just one game in for Fabbri. Both scoring shots from the slot were pretty good ones.

BLACK EYE: The top line took a couple of offensive zone penalties that led to power-play goals, and Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak all finished a minus-2 for the night in a loss where they weren't at their best. It remains to be seen if Bergeron is going to get awarded the power-play goal that the Bruins scored at the end of the second period where it looked like he redirected a point blast from Torey Krug.

As it is right now, the Bruins only get a single assist from Pastrnak in the game as the Perfection Line has been effectively bottled up for long stretches in the last couple of games against the Red Wings and Habs. Still, the worst part of the entire loss was that the Bruins didn't even seem willing to start playing dedicated, hard-working hockey until about 30 minutes into this game.

TURNING POINT: The Bruins scored the game's first goal little more than a minute into the proceedings when David Krejci launched a shot past Jonathan Bernier, and perhaps they thought it was going to be all downhill skiing after that.

Whatever the case, they didn't bring the proper intensity and effort to beat any NHL team and dug a 3-1 hole for themselves against a Red Wings team that's been terrible over the first month plus of the season. About halfway through, they finally got the compete level up when Brad Marchand started stirring it up against the Red Wings, but it was too late by that point already down by a couple of goals.

HONORABLE MENTION: David Krejci was pretty strong for the Bruins while not having much company on the roster in the loss. Krejci finished with the first goal of the game less than two minutes into the proceedings and was Boston's only multi-point scorer in 18:22 of ice time. Krejci also finished with five shot attempts, a hit, a blocked shot and 9-of-17 face-off wins in providing enough offense from his No. 2 center spot. In fact, Krejci has been very good offensively since coming back from his upper-body injury and has been steadily providing offense even when he's seen young guys like Peter Cehlarik and Danton Heinen on his wings like on Friday night.

BY THE NUMBERS: 4-1-0 – the record for the Red Wings against the Bruins in their last five games against each other while Detroit has been awful over the last few seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "It was probably a tough one to watch from the stands. It's tough when you're chasing it, especially down by two goals." –Tuukka Rask, on NESN about the Bruins 4-2 loss to the Red Wings where they didn't get it going consistently.

