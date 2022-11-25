What will we be talking about Monday Morning after Packers vs. Eagles? 'GMFB'

Associated Press

The Eagles are trying to make Green Bay's playoff hopes fade to black. Philadelphia is flying high as the best team in the NFL with a 9-1 record, a pretty good mark in any season, but one historically in franchise history that has steered the Eagles on a path toward greatness. Led by MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles joined the 1949, 1960, 1980, 2004 and 2017 teams as the only ones in team history that opened the season 9-1.