Talking life and watching tape with Richard Sherman

As far as we know, there are three teams — the Seahawks, 49ers, and Buccaneers — who have recently reached out to Richard Sherman to discuss with him how ready he is to return to the NFL.

Through their first three games, those three teams have allowed 259 passes in 374 attempts (a 69.3% completion rate), 2,615 yards (6.9 yards per attempt), and 19 touchdowns, while picking up just five interceptions. So, maybe it’s a better time than ever for Sherman to sign with a team.

What we also know is that Sherman is still waiting to face judgment on the five misdemeanors he was charged with in a July incident near Seattle. Sherman was charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment of roadway workers, criminal trespass in the second degree (domestic violence designation), resisting arrest, and malicious mischief in the third degree (domestic violence designation). He pled not guilty to all charges.

I recently spoke with Sherman about all of these things — the professional and personal — to see how he’s doing off the field, and we watched five of his plays from the 2020 season to see how close he is now to the Richard Sherman of old, once the best lockdown cornerback in the NFL. There’s a lot for teams to unpack off the field. There’s no question about that. On the field, I think Sherman still has what it takes when healthy; it’s how teams are going to balance it all at this point.

Doug Farrar: We have a special guest on the video podcast today. One Richard Sherman who I’ve known for a while from the days in Seattle, way back.

Richard Sherman: We’ve grown a lot since then.

DF: We did a tape piece in 2015, and I know you’re looking for entry back into the league. I went back and watched your tape from last season, and I was thinking, okay, let’s go back and do this again, because people forget so quickly. You played your ass off last year when you were healthy.

Story continues

RS: Right, right. When I could.

DF: In a defense… I mean, the worst injury luck I’ve ever seen for any defense. That was interesting.

RS: That was unfortunate.

DF: So, we want to start with the obvious and to whatever extent you do or do not want to answer these questions. As much as you can or want to say, what happened?

RS: It just one of those bad days; you know, people have bad days… caught me on a bad day, off day. Too much time on my hands, too much time to think. It’s unfortunate. It’s one of those things, one of those times in life you reach a bit of a crossroads. It seems my crossroads was seen a bit more publicly. I’m grateful for what happened. It was a good eye-opening experience; a good chance for me to find help and to get the help I needed and to have some conversations that I wasn’t able to have before and to get some clarity that I did not have.

DF: You mentioned a crossroads. Was that personal or professional or both?

RS: More personal. I mean, professionally I’m not really at a crossroads. Football is fantastic. When I get on the field, football is one of those things you can do in your sleep. I can roll out of bed and be really good at football. I think just overall growth in life, and just understanding purpose and meaning, and why you do certain things.

DF: How have you worked to make amends in your personal life? What is different?

RS: Honestly, I didn’t really work to make amends. I worked to better understand, to better be able to function mentally, to be able to answer those questions that I had. To be able to overcome the obstacles that I was facing and just give myself the tools to be able to move forward in life. I think a lot of us are unequipped to deal with some of the thoughts and processes that we need to be able to deal with and instead of dealing with them we just kind of push them to the back and kind of next-play mentality as individuals and that’s what you do.

Richard Sherman, right, holds hands with his wife Ashley, Friday, July 16, 2021, as they walk following a King County District Court hearing in Seattle. The NFL football cornerback, who has played with the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, was arraigned on five criminal charges Friday after he was arrested Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone along a busy highway east of Seattle and then tried to break into his in-laws’ home in the suburb of Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

DF: I’m playing amateur psychologist right now, but we’ve known each other a while. You came into the league with a chip on your shoulder the size of a large house, and that has served you very well professionally. I think that’s a big part of your game. Doug Baldwin, Michael Bennett, so many guys on the Legion of Boom teams had that. I think Pete Carroll looked for that. Does it come up in your personal life in ways where you have to say, okay, I’ve got to manage this here [off the field], this is different?

RS: I don’t know. Not so much to my detriment. I wouldn’t say that was a thing. The more the next play mentality and not addressing the issues that come up. It’s kind of like bad plays in football — you don’t have to deal with them until you have to deal with them. During the game, life’s happening and you’ve got to move onto the next play in order to be better in that day. You know I think that analogy works towards life… I think bad things happen and you feel like you’ve just kind of gotta move past that and deal with it later and continue to push forward in order to be successful in order to survive in the moment and you realize that you pile so much stuff on that you don’t have time to address it. And by the time you address it, it’s a mountain worth of stuff that it’s tough to dig through.

DF: Where does your legal situation stand?

RS: It’s still in process. The courts are kind of backed up… with the pandemic, everything’s slow. So it won’t be really settled until after the season’s done.

DF: There are different ways the league handles this; usually, they wait until things are sorted out legally. Have you heard from the NFL all about potential ramifications from this?

RS: No, I haven’t heard anything about any ramifications.

DF: When did you decide: okay, looking at myself, I’m doing all this stuff, now I want to come back, I want to be a player again? When did that happen? I would assume maybe you talked to your family about it, maybe people in your circle that you’re talking to?

RS: Honestly, I never really stopped. I was working out and training the whole time. You play football your whole life, so, it’s kind of that time of year, your body knows it’s time to ramp up and so it’s kind of hard to not do that; it’s kind of forced to have it at this point.

DF: I’m an NFL GM. I have to ask the hard questions because I’m about to sign you. What the hell? Why should I not be worried?

RS: I’ve got a decade’s worth of resume that should stand more firmly than a momentary lapse in judgment. I’ve got a decade worth of character and intake. To be judged off of … if you’re judging me off of a momentary lapse, I think I’m probably not the player for you either way.

DF: You may come back and burn that team later.

RS: That’s usually the way that thing goes.

DF: Let’s get to football. In 2019, you allowed 34 catches on 61 targets for 373 yards, 123 after the catch, one touchdown, five picks, six pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 45.3 on 681 coverage snaps, which means basically quarterbacks against you were better off throwing it to section 230. Last year, eight catches on 14 targets, 87 yards, 29 yards after the catch, one touchdown, and one pick, opponent passer rating of 69.6 on 210 coverage snaps.

You had a down year [2018], and that was the [Achilles] injury. Other than that, it’s like 50, 60, 40, 70 [passer rating allowed] the whole time. I asked you during Media Day at Super Bowl LIV about your play then as opposed to earlier in your career, and this is what you said:

I guess in 2015, it was about what I didn’t know more about the risks I was able to take. In 2018, with the sutures in my hair, I couldn’t take the same risks, so I had to play straight, smart positional game. Once I got the sutures removed and my athletic freedom back, I still had the craftsmanship I used that whole year. Safe plays, conservative plays, we lost the aggression that can follow them. It changed the way I approached it a little bit. I couldn’t play the way I wanted to in 2018 so that’s been a transition this year.

After the 2020 season and coming into this season, would you have any changes to that self-scouting, or is that kind of guy you are now?

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

RS: No, actually, I’m more of the guy that I was before my Achilles [injury] than I was even in 2018, 2019 and that’s more because, somehow, I was able to lose the weight that I wasn’t able to lose after my Achilles [injury]. It was like I had 15 pounds of “dad weight” — I guess is what it was — that I couldn’t lose for my life. I mean, I tried to diet, I tried to starve myself, tried to sit in the sauna all day, tried Keto, I tried every which way to lose weight and I could never get below 207. And before I tore my Achilles, I never played above 196 ever in my career. I never played, I never got above 200 in my life – never seen it on the scale. Once I got San Francisco and got past my Achilles and thought, Hey, I’m at 208, but I thought once I get to running and do all that I’ll burn that off and I’ll be back to my normal weight. I never got there.

So, I just had to adapt to being the weight I was, I had to adapt to being 208, 209 and it made me strain a lot more, it made me fight a lot more. It made me less explosive and it was harder to recover. People may say, Oh, you know that’s not that much weight, but it’s harder to stop at 210 when you’re used to being 195 and stopping at 195 and jumping at 195. It’s like having a 15-pound weight vest on. That’s what’s been cool about this offseason is, somehow, the weight’s been gone. I’ve been very conscious and cognizant of my diet and got the weight off and it just feels like, freaking literally, a weight’s been lifted. I’m more springy, I’m more dynamic, I’m able to run longer, to move faster, without feeling the fatigue and sluggishness that I felt with that kind of weight.

DF: Well, let’s get to the tape.

Week 1 vs. Cardinals -- Kyler Murray run stop from deep

DF: For those people who think you may have lost any range, let's start with this run stop of Kyler Murray. I think you are doubling Larry Fitzgerald up top here. And then Kyler breaks out of the pocket and you run screaming down and, by the way, he slides; nice jumping over him to prevent the obligatory penalty. When a quarterback breaks the pocket like that -- because he's got guys to his front side -- when do you know he's not running boot and goes left first... when do you know he’s scrambling as opposed to he’s going to try to make something happen downfield? RS: I think it's more about contain. As a corner who’s played in this coverage, you’ve got to stay as wide as wide and as deep as deep and he begins to be the widest guy. Obviously, I’m plastering to Larry but you can see the conversation. Once he goes away from me, that’s [safety Jaquiski Tartt], he starts to go towards Tartt, and I know he’s going to get secured there. So now I start to watch Kyler and make sure that if he’s gonna get wide, he’s gonna get outside. You don’t want to give leverage as a defense. And then I catch an eye to the sticks and I see him passing the sticks and then I'm committed. Once I commit, then I'm not breaking stride again. DF: Because the risk there is unless... Fitzgerald breaks back in. If Kyler makes that throw maybe Tartt gets set, maybe he doesn’t. That seems to be, and Kyler’s playing so well this year, it's seems to be that sort of dual risk you have with a guy like that and a guy you used to play with in Seattle, kind of the same thing. RS: 100%. But in this situation, he doesn't have pressure in his face and he's tucked. Once he tucks without pressure in his face, there’s not a high likelihood that he's going to pull it back. Usually when they pull it back it's because pressure’s coming in their face and he felt like he had a lane, he had space and I think that's the rhythm of the play that I felt. And that’s the rhythm of his movement that I felt. I didn't feel like he would press in the line of scrimmage to pull back and let it go. And that’s a whole different rhythm, a whole different kind of mentality when you see that. Right there you see how quickly he's getting through the numbers. Even when you slow the tape down, you can see the speed and aggression from the line of scrimmage. You know he's not pulling it down to throw. DF: Nice 20-yard dash by you there. You playing zone coverage? RS: You can’t play anything else. I mean you can play something else to that bunch look, but it's a difficult bunch look to press, and we're in a zone coverage. So I had to get out there and protect my quarter; we boxed it.

Week 12 vs. Rams -- Tackle against Robert Woods

DF: This is another range play and kind of an awareness play. I was looking at this like, how did you know when and how to break to Woods? You're outside, bottom of the field. You’re taking Josh Reynolds up top. At any time, it seems like you’ve got one eye of where this going and then you somehow spin around when Woods gets the ball. Walk me through what this coverage is, what you're responsible for, how you know how to switch off. RS: Well, this is a third [down],and you can see our linebacker [Dre Greenlaw] gets kind of caught up by the play fake, then he never got his buzz [underneath coverage]; he's the buzzer who's supposed to be underneath. He should be hinging and be there for Robert. Once I saw he wasn’t gonna be there, I knew where the ball should go. So I really wasn't sprinting with my guy anymore. I thought Jared should be going to this corner right there; that should be his look because we're out of position if he finds him. If he finds, him I’m gonna be the only guy to make the tackle. You can see I was transitioning early to prepare myself to make that tackle. DF: So you have to work with Reynolds, who’s kind of a speed guy, and still look back and know in that instant millisecond -- okay, I need to do these four things. It’s amazing how much you have the process in the moment. RS: Right, but it's one of those things where it just kind of happens in front of your face. It’s like puzzle pieces, in my mind, and there was a puzzle piece missing. Since I knew that puzzle piece was missing, I knew that the ball should go here. It shouldn't go to my guy. I'm in position and the picture to the quarterback should look like, top corner’s covered, low corner’s wide open. Let the ball go to low corner and I should be there to make the tackle, or it’s gonna be an even bigger gain.

Week 12 vs. Rams -- Interception of Jared Goff

DF: This is the straight-up intersection of Jared Goff, and I really don't know what Goff is doing here. He seems a bit lost. We were discussing this via email; you mentioned that one of these was busted and one of these was not. Can you kind of go into that. RS: It’s a similar concept to when I was trying to tackle Robert Woods. They're trying to move Jared Goff, it’s off of play-action and it’s that corner-corner concept. But it’s not [inaudible]. It’s just that corner-corner concept and Jimmy does a great job [inaudible] at tight end and so that's what he was looking for. Once again, I'm on top of Robert. I’m in position and weird man coverage but I see the concept developing and Jimmy's playing great coverage and he should not have gone there at all, because Jimmy was in great coverage, but Goff thought he could fit the ball over Jimmy's coverage into that hole and, thank goodness, I had to wherewithal to spin around and be there in position to make that play. But Jimmie [Ward], it was all Jimmie's coverage that made difference because Jimmie's in such great position that it made Goff put air under the ball. I was waiting for... I didn’t think he would throw either way. Once he put the ball up, I was gonna try to jump over that tight end to make the play either way, but once he put too much air under it and the tight end didn’t adjust it made for an easy interception. DF: Jimmie being the perennially underrated Jimmie Ward, one of the best multi position defensive backs in the league. I’m sure you would agree. RS: No question, no question. Most underrated, and probably honestly the best one-on-one coverage safety in football. He can play one-on-one with tight ends, receivers, backs. I think he will never get the credit he deserves and that's unfortunate. I'm sure people studied his game, game after game, play after play, he would get a lot more respect, but for some reason they never wanna give it to him.

Week 14 vs. Washington -- The release vs. Terry McLaurin

DF: Speaking of top guys... This is Terry McLaurin, who I think is a top five receiver in this league at this point; doing some great stuff. I was curious because you were pressed up against him, he goes inside, you get outside. Walk me through what your idea of coverage was here, and how he got free, how he got separation. RS: Well he did a great job, which he did the other day [Week 3] against [Giants cornerback James] Bradberry. He didn’t sell it as much here, but he does a great job of selling the inside route. Obviously, I felt like he was... once I forced him inside, he went for an outside release. He jabbed, and once I took that away, he went inside. So, when he goes inside like that and you're pressing, there's obviously one of two things that could be happening. You could be running an inside route, which is usually the case. He’s running a dig, a drive or a post, and what he was able to do was get me to believe that he took that inside release to run an inside route. He gave me a jab at the top inside and then he ran the out that he wanted to run. It's a great look, because he made it feel like it was routes on air for quarterback but he had to sell me. He had to get me off of him; he did a great job coming back to the ball and it's a great route, man. He’s a talent and deserves a ton of credit. DF: Because you turn, you flip around right away. Is that to keep him sort of encased in case it is an inside route so you can cover him wherever he goes? RS: Initially because I’m stepping to the outside, I’m kicking to the fade, because I gotta protect myself, I have way more space out there and no help, then I do inside. Inside I have a safety, I have to keep bodies in there where I can cover. Outside, if he gets a step, it's a lot more space and easier throw for the quarterback, so I hit with to get back in position to be in control position once he has that released now back control position on top shoulder, and I think if he runs the inside release I could kind of ride that shoulder on the inside. But he does great job of controlling the speed, giving me the jab inside and being able to go underneath. It's a great route by him, great that he could come back to the ball, and great catch and great throw by Alex. DF: When we did this in 2015, we were talking about slot coverage, and you said one thing about being in the slot is the boundary’s no longer your friend. I know Sean McVay kind of got this going lately, but teams are playing a lot more reduced splits and tight formations. Is that to sort of mimic that boundary problem for outside cornerbacks? RS: It’s definitely to create more space on the field. It’s to create more windows, because a lot of times [receivers are] getting to the same spaces they would get from the outside. Like the guy’s running a curl route from that spot, you'll still get the same space that you have got to which was running the curl from the outside spot. So their landmarks are still the same but it puts a different stress on the defense and it puts linebackers that usually will feel that curl window or thinking, Hey, that corner has him, so he's more in tune to the run game and he's not feeling that receiver in the same way, so it changes the dynamics of play.

Week 14 vs. Washington -- Rep vs. Cam Sims (next play after McLaurin)

DF: This is the play after the McLaurin catch, and I was curious... You had Cam Sims. This is in your face. And here you didn’t turn. You were face up all the way; you were a little more outside, too. So you have more of the boundary, I don’t know if that’s a factor. Here, you’re face up and this is 2013 Richard Sherman through the route. I don’t think Alex Smith is going to throw that ball even if he’s not being pressured. It reminds me of... I was talking with Kris Richard, when he was the Seahawks defensive backs coach. It was before your second Super Bowl [Super Bowl XLIX], and we’re talking about people throwing fade balls on you and we would both just laugh, like: No, don’t do that. When you’re looking at Sims here, how do you know like what are your keys and reads are? Where it's, he's not gonna pull a McLaurin on me, he’s he's going out, so I have to do this. RS: Because the release package is totally different; this is totally different body and you can see he squares me up initially and that's the release that is pretty standard in the league now. Keenan Allen does great job with it, Davante [Adams] does a great job. [Sims is] not as adept at using it to make the corner feel like there's a two-way go. Once he takes that step to square me up, and he doesn't dynamically move to the inside or dynamically jab me to the inside, I'm gonna take away the fade ball. At that point, it's old-school football -- outside release. It’s hitch, curl, comeback or go. Then I'm riding the seam. Past five [yards]. It’s not a hitch. Past 15, it’s not a comeback. Past 15, you know obviously you can run an 18-yard boot comeback, but I’m turning my head to see if the ball’s coming. DF: I love this pre-snap look when the linebackers both flare out to blitz. I thought [former 49ers defensive coordinator and current Jets head coach Robert] Saleh did just a great job. I’m not surprised he got a head coaching gig out of it with that many injuries and defense is still strong, that was just... watching you again last year, I was reminded of how impressive a job he didRS: Yeah, he's a great football mind. Obviously that's why he got a head coach gig, because he's really adept at understanding and attacking offenses and understanding [offensive] coordinators' thinking -- even throughout the game and adjusting.

A personal inventory, and the NFL's misplaced need for speed.

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

DF: Sum it up. People who don’t know you, maybe just know you yelling at Erin Andrews or Tom Brady, whatever. What would you like people to know about Richard Sherman right now? RS: At the end of the day, I'm a human being. I do my best to be a good person, try to help people, try to do my best to be fantastic at my job, work hard at that. Work hard to be a good dad, good husband, good friend, but you know, people fall short every day. Nobody’s perfect; that's the cool thing about being human is you know you're not perfect. You strive to try to be better every day, and that's what I did. And also, I get frustrated when people talk about speed and football because it's one of those things that people always go to. They’re like, Hey, this cornerback can't run a 4.3 [40-yard dash], so he can't be very good. I’ve seen corners who run 4.2, 4.3 get beaten by 20 yards on a go ball. A corner that runs 4.5 has the most interceptions on go balls this decade. I think people put too much emphasis and too much onus on that. It's football speed. It’s how fast you play, how fast you can think and how fast you can execute and how it translates to the field. And I think that's what people need to study. I mean I think they're doing a better job of set a GPS numbers and things like that. That should not be one of the things that determine whether people think a corner is going to be good or not. Obviously, that's a small factor. Can you keep up with these receivers, can you play to that level, can he get the guys covered. The top guys aren't usually 4.3 guys. They may be 4.4, high mid 4.4 guys who can play the game at a high level. I’m not sure what Xavien Howard’s 40 is, but I don't think he’s a 4.3 guy and he’s led the league in picks. [Jalen] Ramsey, I’m sure is a 4-4 guy, They play the game at a really high level, but it’s not their speed that is the greatest asset they have. It’s the football acumen and the study and the ability to adjust throughout the games and to cover different types of receivers. I think that's the part that gets frustrating about listening to people, “Man, that’s a 4.3 guy, he’s got the potential to be. I mean, potential doesn’t cover guys. Potential doesn’t win ballgames. What has the guy done? Can he cover people, can he go out there and execute? If he can’t do that? I mean, nobody’s clocking 40s on game day. DF: I don’t know what 40 time J.C. Jackson runs, but he has as many interceptions as Howard since 2018 when he came in the league. That dude gets from A to B so fast, and it's like you’re saying, you can run a 3.9, but if your mind is like, 'Okay, what was my DC telling me yesterday that I got to remember?' and Davante Adams is scorching your ass, it doesn't matter how fast you run. RS: It does not. It does not at all. If you can’t process, you can't understand game plans, you can't play to your strengths, you can't... it doesn’t matter how fast you are, it’s how fast you process.

1

1