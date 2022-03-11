Talking draft, trades, and free agency with Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network

It’s always great to talk football with Brian Baldinger, the former NFL offensive lineman and current analyst whose brand can be found at (deep breath) NFL Films, the NFL Network, Compass Media, Audacy, Sky Sports, Baldy’s Breakdowns on Twitter, and Coach Tube.

This time around, we started with Baldy’s courses on Coach Tube, and why they’re a treasure trove for football fans who want to know more about the game. Then, we went deep on several subjects around the draft and free agency.

Can Jordan Davis become the next Vita Vea?

What does the run on established NFL quarterbacks tell us about how NFL personnel people feel about the 2022 class of quarterback prospects?

How important is the safety position in today’s NFL, and how could that make Kyle Hamilton the most important player in the draft?

How does this year’s offensive line prospects measure up?

How much did the Seahawks get fleeced in the Russell Wilson trade, and how will Wilson perform in Nathaniel Hackett’s Broncos offense?

Great stuff as always from Baldy, and you can watch the entire video conversation right here.