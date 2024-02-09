Talking college and professional football with former linebacker Dhani Jones
Former Michigan and NFL linebacker Dhani Jones sits down with Dave Birkett to talk Detroit Lions, Jim Harbaugh and more.
Harbaugh's success with the Chargers will lie largely with his ability to develop Justin Herbert. His track record says he's the right man for the job.
The NFL is getting Harbowl III next season when the Ravens visit the Chargers.
When college programs try to replace legends who have been consistently winning, the biggest question is obvious: If everything is going nearly perfect under the old guy, then how does the new guy do better?
Sherrone Moore went 4-0 leading the Wolverines on an interim basis last season while Jim Harbaugh was serving his suspensions.
Harbaugh’s return to the NFL comes after he spent the past nine seasons as the head coach of his alma mater and won the national championship.
Detroit had an injury scare with its rookie tight end in Week 18.
Rex Ryan is reportedly not making his return to the NFL.
The Knicks may not be the favorites to win the East, but they're giving themselves a chance now and in the future.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together as the buzzer goes off to talk about everything that’s happened in the last 48 hours before the NBA trade deadline.
Brady said he can relate to what Belichick is going through after enduring his free agency in 2020.
Minter announced his departure Tuesday on social media.
NFLPA leaders are pushing for easing of restrictions on players when it comes to betting on non-NFL sports. “The rules are outdated, right?”
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.
Monte Morris has played in just four games for the Pistons this season while dealing with a leg injury.
A lot of time and thought goes into point spreads for NFL games.
The most important NFL games are played in January and February, so Jorge Martin passes along what we should know for 2024 fantasy drafts.
Since a great rookie year, Chase Young's career stalled a bit.
Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?
Commissioner Roger Goodell dropped some big news during his State of the League address in Las Vegas on Monday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the fallout from SEC & Big Ten commissioners Greg Sankey and Tony Pettiti creating a new partnership on the future of college football.