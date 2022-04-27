Talking with 5 former Gators about their NFL draft-day experiences

For both NFL and college fans, Thursday night is a national day of importance.

College fans want to see their players drafted because it helps with recruiting and validates their belief in those players when they were wearing the uniform.

For NFL fans, they know the NFL draft can change a franchise — for the better or the bust.

Of course, then there are the actual players. They want their time in the sun to come as quickly as possible, celebrate it and then start playing football for a living.

(Although the way NIL is going, it’s getting harder to differentiate between college and pro players).

It won’t be a big draft for the Gators, which is one reason Florida has a new coach. But we wanted to give you a look at five guys (five players, not the burger chain) and what the draft days were like for some former players.

Steve Tannen, 1970 draft, First Round

New York Jets’ Joe Namath (12) and Steve Tannen (21) are shown, Aug. 1970. (AP Photo)

[autotag]Steve Tannen[/autotag] was an All-American on Florida’s 1969 team that went 9-1-1. He was also an exceptional punt returner and a free spirit.

“At the time, the draft wasn’t even broadcast,” he said. “I was just sitting at home waiting to get a phone call. (UF assistant coach) Bubba McGowan called me and said, ‘The Jets just called and they want to know if you have an agent.’ Like a lot of guys (including [autotag]Steve Spurrier[/autotag]), I was using Willie O’Neal, Uncle Willie, to handle it.

“It was the first I had heard that the Jets were interested in me. One team had been to Gainesville and that was the Falcons. There was no Pro Day. They brought in a guy who gave me a bunch of psychological tests. He said I did really well and I would probably go in round three. I told him, ‘Maybe that’s why you won two games last year.’

“The Jets took me (20th) and I was put on the phone with Paul Zimmerman, who was a writer for the Post, and he told me (Jets coach) Weeb Ewbank wanted to talk to me and then they opened it up for questions to the reporters there in New York.

“Unfortunately, we had this annual ski trip with the seniors and I hurt my knee trying to ski. All of the draft picks went to the Shea Stadium parking lot where they had drills set up for us to do. I couldn’t do them very well. I told them I had injured my knee skiing. That wasn’t a great start.”

Tannen played five seasons with the Jets and had 12 interceptions plus three blocked kicks. Injuries cut his career short and he moved to California to be an actor (and was in several TV shows) before moving back to retire in Gainesville.

Ben Troupe, 2004 draft, Second Round

Ben Troupe (84) of the Tennessee Titans makes a catch in the first quarter against the San Diego Chargers. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Until [autotag]Kyle Pitts[/autotag] came along, [autotag]Ben Troupe[/autotag] was the highest selection for a tight end from Florida, going to the Tennessee Titans with pick No. 40.

“My agent told me the highest I would go was No. 20 and the lowest was No. 40,” Troupe said. “Draft day was nerve-wracking. And then it got to the last pick of the first round and they announced the 32nd pick. They said, ‘With the 32nd pick, the New England Patriots select tight end Ben …’ And I’m thinking, ‘What up?’

“And it was Ben Watson (from Georgia). So, I hated Ben Watson. And I hated seeing that big beard with Mel Kiper’s picks. It felt like my name was on it forever.

“I was using my pastor’s phone because I knew people would be calling me all day and during the draft. We had a great party at a place in Swainsboro, Georgia, with the whole family.

“So, we get to the second round and Jacksonville picks 39th. But they take (linebacker) Daryl Smith. It’s down to No. 40. A call from the 615 area code comes and the voice on the other end tells me he’s Jeff Fisher and the Titans were going to pick me. It was a relief.

“And I flew to Nashville and we get on the plane and the pilot comes on and says, ‘We have the new Titans tight end flying with us.’ And everybody was cheering. They even let me off the plane first.”

Troupe lasted four seasons with the Titans catching 106 passes. He also had brief stints with the Bucs and Raiders.

Major Wright, 2010 draft, Third Round

Chicago Bears strong safety Major Wright (27) runs an interception 24 yards for a touchdown in the second half against the Detroit Lions. (Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports)

[autotag]Major Wright[/autotag] was a force of nature for the Florida defense teaming with [autotag]Ahmad Black[/autotag] to make it risky to cross the middle of the field against the Gators.

“My draft day was amazing,” he said. “We had this wonderful party at my auntie’s house with all of my family and close friends.

“We were just watching it on TV talking about who would go where. It was scary at first because you don’t know where you are going to get picked. It was crazy. The phone kept going off and you’d look to see if it was a team or just your friends calling.

“Then, I get the call from Chicago (75th pick). I ran out of the house and just laid in the middle of the road crying while still talking to the Bears. I had realized the dream I never thought I’d see. I was drafted into the NFL.

“My childhood dream came true.

“I went inside and celebrated. We popped some champagne and it sprayed all over the place so I had to pay to get my auntie’s place cleaned up.”

Wright played four years for the Bears, getting his first interception against Michael Vick, and three more years with the Bucs. He finished his NFL career with 326 tackles and nine interceptions.

Jason Odom, 1996 draft, Fourth Round

Tackle Jason Odom #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Jonathan Daniel /Allsport)

[autotag]Jason Odom[/autotag] started as a true freshman at Florida and was a rock at right tackle for four years earning All-America honors as a senior in 1995.

“My draft day was terrible,” he said. “The intel that the players have now is a lot better than what we had then. I was told I would go on the first day, which back then meant three rounds.

“They were saying maybe the end of the first or early second. So, we had about 20 members of my family in my apartment in Gainesville.

“And the names kept coming and it was getting a little intense. Everybody’s waiting to hear my name, especially me.

“And the day is over and I still haven’t gone. What I did have was this massive headache. All of the expectations and people wondering why I hadn’t gone.

“Finally, early the next day, the Bucs take me with the 96th pick. I was just glad it was over.

But here’s the kicker – five years later I go see a back doctor in Chicago and he sees me and says, ‘Jason Odom. I remember you from the combine. I’m surprised you lasted this long. I have a file on you. I told the Bears not to draft you.’

“My back had become a real problem. He saw that it was going to be a problem and I guess the word got out and I started falling in the draft.”

Odom played five years for the Bucs and eventually had major back surgery. His son [autotag]Jonathan Odom[/autotag] is a tight end for Florida.

Ike Hilliard, 1997 draft, First Round

New York Giants receiver Ike Hilliard (88) in action against the Green Bay Packers. (Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK)

[autotag]Ike Hilliard[/autotag] was the hero of the national championship win over FSU and one of the best Gator wide receivers in history. Steve Spurrier told me recently that when they were getting on the bus the day after the game, Hilliard and [autotag]Reidel Anthony[/autotag] told him they needed to talk to him about the pros.

“You guys don’t need to come by my office,” Spurrier told the dynamic duo. “You need to turn pro. You need to turn pro. You’ve done enough here at Florida.”

So they did and both went in the first round, Hillard going to the Giants as the seventh pick.

“It was really surprising,” Hilliard said. “I thought I would go much later because Troy (Aikman) had come and worked Reidel and I out. So, I figured one of us was going to the Cowboys.

“There were family and friends coming to watch it later in the day but we had partied the night before. So, when my draft moment came, to be honest, I was asleep. My mom, who was alive then, came in and woke me up and said, ‘Someone from the Giants is on the phone.’ I was trying to figure out who was really calling.

“The voice on the other end says, ‘How would you like to be a New York Giant?’ I said, ‘Get out of here,’ and hung up. I knew it was one of my friends. But the phone rang a minute later and it was ‘This is Jim Fassel, the head of the Giants. Would you like to be a Giant?’ And I said, ‘Hell yes.’

“He told me to go watch the TV because they were drafting me. Everybody who was coming over to watch wasn’t there yet. And then they told Reidel (16th pick) and I called him. We couldn’t believe it.”

Hilliard, now the wide receivers coach at Auburn, spent 12 seasons in the NFL. He caught 546 passes in his career and 35 for scores.

