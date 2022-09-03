Breaking down Michigan State football's 35-13 win over Western Michigan
The Detroit Free Press' Chris Solari and Shawn Windsor dissect No. 14 Michigan State's 35-13 win over Western Michigan on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Michigan State four-star wideout Germie Bernard made a bang in his debut, scoring a 44-yard touchdown on his first career offensive snap.
