Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast: How Seattle's 'us against the world' mentality could put them in the driver's seat

The Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers rivalry is back on. The two teams will face off on Monday Night Football in a game that could have major implications in the NFC West.

To get you ready for the primetime matchup, 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco joined Seahawks Insider Joe Fann this week on the Talkin' Seahawks podcast to break down what's at stake.

San Francisco holds a two-game lead over Seattle in the division, and the 49ers open as six-point favorites in Week 10.

"Where I think that this game is so important for the 49ers is when you look at the NFC West, yes, they have a two-game lead in the loss column over Seattle going into this game," Maiocco said. "Seattle, their two losses are to really good football teams. They lost to Baltimore and they lost to New Orleans. And the 49ers have coming up on the schedule in early December, games against Baltimore and New Orleans and both of those games are on the road. If you look at that objectively and you use the spread, I can guarantee you the 49ers will be underdogs in both of those games."

He continued: "If Seattle is able to win this game on Monday night against the 49ers, I think the momentum, everything puts them in the driver's seat."

The Seahawks have been underdogs before, as Fann notes, and they've used that to fuel them to victory, even though it's been ugly at times.

"Pete Carroll and the Seahawks love the us-against-the-world mentality," Fann said. "They love to be the underdogs. That's how the whole Legion of Boom was built, right? When you think about Richard Sherman and all these misfit toys banding together and building this dynasty in Seattle that won one Super Bowl and should have won two obviously, and so I think that all of a sudden, you get to play that narrative again and that can be a very powerful thing with a Pete Carroll-led team and a Russell Wilson-led team."

Listen to this week's episode of Talkin' Seahawks podcast to hear more from Fann and Maiocco ahead of Monday Night Football.

