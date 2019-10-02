Talkin' Seahawks Podcast: Russell Wilson should be in the MVP conversation

Joe Fann looks back at the Seahawks last game against the Arizona Cardinals and spins ahead to this week's Thursday Night football game against the Rams in this edition of the Talkin' Seahawks Podcast.

Joe also goes into why Russ needs to be a part of the MVP conversation this year and how special he is for Seattle.

He also dives into the importance of the Cardinals game for one of the Seahawk players and how the team and family came together to help him lead all Seahawks receivers in the 27-10 win.

Get all the behind the scenes stories and news in this week's edition of the Talkin' Seahawks podcast.

