Talkin' Seahawks Podcast: How Michael Gervais and high-performance psychology impacts the Seahawks

Our Seahawks Insider Joe Fann sits down and chats with Dr. Michael Gervais, a Performance Psychologist for the Seattle Seahawks and is the co-founder of Compete to Create with Pete Carroll.

They dive into what goes on behind the scenes of the Seahawks organization how they strengthen the mind of the players and coaches. They also look into Pete Carroll's role in creating an environment for players to thrive physically and mentally in a game that is very demanding of most.

Listen to the full podcast below:

