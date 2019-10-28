Joe Fann breaks down Seattle's win in Atlanta, diving into the worries that could come from a weak second half against the Falcons.

Also, Joe sits down with Bobby Wagner, linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks, and the two talk about the importance of trading jerseys in the NFL and what celebrity Wagner has given his jersey to.

Plus, with the Seahawks halfway through the season, Joe gives out grades for the Seahawks performance so far, and looks to what this could mean for the future of the team.

Talkin' Seahawks Podcast: Joe Fann 1 on 1 with Bobby Wagner originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest