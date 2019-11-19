If you're scrolling through Seattle Seahawks football related content on Twitter or social media, chances are high that you've seen a video that has gone viral from an account called 'Cable Thanos'.

On the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast, Seahawks Insider Joe Fann sits chats with ‘Cable Thanos', the creative mastermind behind viral Seahawks videos on Twitter and Youtube. The two dive into the behind the scenes of making the viral videos and how it all got started. Also, they talk about Cable Thanos, AKA Josh's, relationship with Russell Wilson, and what it's like to hang out with the QB of his favorite team.

Listen to the full podcast below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE ON THE SEAHAWKS

7 teams Seahawks fans should be rooting for in Week 11

Seattle Seahawks positional grades through week 10

Talkin' Seahawks Podcast: A conversation with 'Cable Thanos', the creative mastermind behind viral Seahawks videos originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest