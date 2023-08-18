TALKIN' PREP FOOTBALL: A few things to watch for heading into the 2023 season

Aug. 18—The much-anticipated return of high school football is right around the corner.

In fact, the 2023 campaign kicks off next Thursday when Class 3A No. 4 Mars Hill Bible heads to Cullman for a non-region bout.

So, with a lengthy offseason nearly in the rearview mirror, what better time than the present to look at a few potential storylines.

Here are some things I've got my eye on as we prepare for another go-round on the gridiron.

------

Mr. 3000?

To say Fairview's Eli Frost had a solid junior season wouldn't quite do justice to the 5-11, 200-pound running back.

Frost netted 2,484 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2022 — those respective totals at his position were bested only by Oneonta's Fluff Bothwell and Elba's Alvin Henderson — en route to collecting All-County, All-Area, All-Region and All-State accolades.

But the most impressive part of all? He recorded those numbers despite missing essentially two full games with a dislocated elbow.

So, if we take away those three pre-injury carries versus Russellville in which he totaled just five yards, Frost averaged 275.4 yards per (full) game played for the Aggies last season. Extrapolate a similar total across, say, 11 or 12 games this season — after all, it's not a stretch to say Fairview could make a playoff run — and that would get Frost across the 3,000-yard threshold.

According to the AHSAA record book, that has been accomplished only six times in state history.

Other local standouts I'll be keeping tabs on this year include Addison's Jed Wilkins, Cold Springs' Matt Williams, Cullman's Jackson Sessions, Good Hope's Colten Whatley, Hanceville's LJ Smith, Holly Pond's Sawyer Olinger, Vinemont's Kayden Henderson and West Point's Hunter Hensley ... and many others, of course.

------

New Kids on the Block

Those attending a Cullman or Holly Pond game this season will no doubt notice new leadership on those respective sidelines.

The Bearcats in January hired Danny Stiff to guide their program while Coleman Mason officially took over the Broncos in April.

Stiff served as an assistant at Hoover in 2022 and has made a few notable stops along his coaching journey — including Spain Park, Hueytown, Gadsden City, Jacksonville State, Alabama and Tennessee.

He now gets his first crack at being a head coach in a rigorous Class 6A, where awaiting him and Cullman is a challenging Region 7 that includes preseason No. 3 Hartselle and No. 8 Muscle Shoals.

Mason, meanwhile, is also a first-time head coach after holding defensive coordinator duties at Locust Fork last season.

He'll be tasked with helping Holly Pond break its current 14-game skid — and there's optimism to believe he'll do just that.

After all, four of the Broncos' losses in 2022 were by 15 points or fewer, including a pair decided by a combined six points.

Couple that with loads of returning experience and better days could be ahead for Holly Pond.

------

Back ... Ahead to the Future

Since this is a preseason column, I've decided to take a crack at what I think could be the best games to watch in the coming weeks.

Without further ado — and in no particular order — here are a few matchups I have circled on the calendar.

— Mars Hill Bible at Cullman (Week 1): What will the Bearcats look like in their first outing under Stiff? But more than that, how will these teams follow up last year's instant classic that saw Cullman snatch victory from the jaws of defeat as time expired.

— West Point at Good Hope (Week 1): These squads fought valiantly to a 0-0 tie through regulation last season before the Raiders eventually eked out a 6-0 victory in overtime. What's in store for Round 2?

— Fairview at Priceville (Week 2): Among the many highlights of last year's slugfest include more than 1,000 yards of total offense and 101 points scored as Priceville outlasted the Aggies for a 54-47 road victory. Could we see an explosive encore?

— Cullman at Decatur (Week 4): The last three meetings between these teams have been decided by a combined 17 points, which includes last year's three-overtime thriller won by Decatur 39-36. How could I not mention this one?

— Good Hope at Hanceville (Week 7): Good Hope's goal-line stand last year preserved a 26-20 victory and vaulted the Raiders — not the Bulldogs — into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the region. Will Hanceville turn the tables in 2023?

— Meek at Addison (Week 7): This one — in my opinion — will almost assuredly decide the champion in Class 1A, Region 8. Just as it did last season. Enough said?

— Fairview at Russellville (Week 10): This one — once more, in my opinion — will almost assuredly decide the champion in Class 5A, Region 8. Just as it did last season. Enough said?

Now, does me listing those games mean they are going to live up to my hype this year? ... Well, no. And I'm sure there are several on the schedule I didn't mention that will no doubt require our attention as the season progresses.

Regardless of what I think, though, we'll have all of them covered at The Times.

And to get you started, don't forget to pick up a copy of this year's Football Preview Magazine on Aug. 24.