Talkin' Ducks Podcast: Oregon Ducks are finishing the regular season strong

There are only two remaining Pac-12 conference games left on Oregon's schedule: Arizona State and Oregon State.

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 7-0 Pac-12) have a chance to become the first Pac-12 school to go 8-0 in Pac-12 play since Oregon did it in 2010, with a win this Saturday in Tempe, Arizona.

On the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast, hosts Jordan Kent and Anthony Newman discuss the Ducks' 34-6 domination of Arizona last Saturday, how Oregon is closing out the regular season right on track and give props to freshman defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Listen to the full Talkin' Ducks Podcast below:

