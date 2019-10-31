Talkin' Ducks Podcast: Justin Herbert comes through when it counts

Less than one minute to go. Down by one point. Two timeouts. It's Justin Herbert time.

The Oregon senior quarterback lead an impressive drive to set up the game-winning field goal to defeat Washington State last Saturday, 37-35 in Autzen Stadium.

Our Talkin' Ducks crew of Jordan Kent and Anthony Newman break down the biggest moments from the Ducks' win over the Cougars, taking a deep dive into the impressive performances that ended Oregon's four-year losing streak vs. Mike Leach and the Washington State Cougars.

Plus, the two preview the upcoming matchup against the USC Trojans this Saturday in the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Listen to the full podcast below:

