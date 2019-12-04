Talkin' Ducks Podcast: It could have been a much different outcome in the Civil War

The 123rd chapter of the Civil War is in the books and the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) came out on top, 24-10 over in-state rival Oregon State (5-7, 4-5 Pac-12).

On the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast, hosts Jordan Kent and Anthony Newman recap the Civil War and they look ahead toward the Pac-12 Championship game between the Ducks and the No. 5 Utah Utes (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) in Santa Clara.

Listen to the full podcast below:

