77 points is a lot!

Talkin' Ducks hosts Jordan Kent and Anthony Newman recap Oregon's blowout win over the Nevada Wolf Pack last Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

What was more impressive: the offense putting up 77 points or the defense holding the Wolf Pack to just six points? The guys then discuss what's ahead for the No. 15 Ducks after an unexpected weekend of PAC-12 football. Can they run the table?

Also, the NFL is back! The guys share their personal experiences of the highs and lows of playing in the NFL.

Talkin Ducks Podcast: Blowouts are fun but can Oregon run the table? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest