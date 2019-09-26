Your weekly Talkin' Ducks Podcast is here!

Oregon football Coach Mario Cristobal joins host Jordan Kent to look back at the Ducks' 21-6 victory over Stanford on The Farm and how the Ducks are using this BYE week to prepare for the Pac-12 North leaders: No. 15 Cal Golden Bears (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12 play), and the rest of the season.

Plus an injury updates for key players. When will grad transfer wide receiver Juwan Johnson return to the field? True freshman receiver Mycah Pittman back in pads.

LISTEN:

MORE ON THE DUCKS:

Blake Maimone: Field position guru and dad jokes

How Juwan Johnson, Mycah Pittman, and Brenden Schooler's return changes the Oregon offense

Talkin' Ducks Podcast: 1-on-1 with Coach Cristobal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest