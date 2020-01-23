Talkin’ Ducks: Ernie Kent says Payton Pritchard ‘epitomizes what a point guard is'

What's better than one Oregon legend on Talkin' Ducks? Two.

In this week's Talkin' Ducks podcast, host Jordan Kent is joined by his father Ernie Kent, former Ducks basketball coach from 1997-2010. Ernie recounts the toughest environments he ever traveled to (hint: one of them is in Washington), the growth of parity in college basketball and Payton Prtichard's impact on Oregon.

Pritchard is coming off one of his best performances of the year. The Player of the Year candidate nailed a three from deep to complete a 16-point comeback in overtime over Washington in Seattle last week. Ernie says he kept his eyes on coach Dana Altman, who didn't even flinch during Pritchard's 26-foot dagger.

"I saw Dana just stay nice and calm because he trusted a very good point guard, who knew in the moment, why let Washington set up that zone with athletes up top," Ernie recalled. "He pulled up with total confidence and ended up winning the game. To me, that's a senior point guard who knows the moment, knows the play and more importantly, his coach trusts him to run the show."

Ernie says he's seen Pritchard evolve over the years. He first watched him at the USA Basketball tryouts in Colorado Springs during his freshman year.

"His work ethic, his ability to understand the position-it's very difficult playing the point guard," Ernie said. "He has really epitomized to me what a point guard is. He's smart, he's tough, he understands the game."

The two also discussed how elite players like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum slipped through the crack when it came to recruiting in the Pac-12 Conference. You can listen to the full podcast below.

