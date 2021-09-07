Talkin' Ducks: Anthony Newman discusses Anthony Brown's 2021 debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks hit the road to battle it out with No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus this Saturday. Oregon learned a lot from its 31-24 victory over Fresno State last weekend at Autzen Stadium.

Saturday’s win came in a come-from-behind fashion with senior quarterback Anthony Brown, making his season debut. That debut included a game-winning touchdown on a 4th and two call from the Fresno State 30-yard line.

Former Ducks safety Anthony Newman joined us on the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast to discuss the biggest storylines coming in and coming out of the game against the Bulldogs as well as previewing Week 2 in Columbus.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast!]

But what did Newman think of Brown’s Week 1 performance and his decision-making?

“I think a lot of people are hard on the kids in their first game and this was his first game and I understand that Anthony Brown is a vet player, ” Newman said. “You’re looking for more from a vet, but I think the timing, the offensive line protecting him – there’s a lot to go on with what happened on Saturday.”

It’s the first game… I know as an ex-player it’s difficult when you play a team that they’ve played a game already and you haven’t – you’re going to get winded… You need to slow down. It usually takes a couple quarters to adjust. I think Oregon took about four quarters to adjust.

Anthony Newman on Anthony Brown and the Ducks in Week 1

Brown, who was Tyler Shough's backup last season, made his first start for the Ducks after seeing game action in the Pac-12 championship game and the Ducks Fiesta Bowl loss last year.

Story continues

The college transfer started 28 games in three seasons at Boston College before his final season with the Eagles was cut short by injuries.

In Saturday’s win over Fresno State, Brown completed 15-of-24 passes for 172 yards, which included a 32-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Johnson III in the second quarter and the game-winning 30-yard touchdown run in the final period.

However, Oregon struggled to move the ball midway through the game.

“I know he wanted to perform better,” Newman added of Brown’s debut. “He missed some throws down the field, so he’s going to work on that and again, I think that's first game jitters. But at the same time, you’ve got to look at -- did he get better throughout the game? I think he got better towards the fourth quarter. I think he started to calm down a little bit.”