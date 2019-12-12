When Oregon State football quarterback Jake Luton did not trot onto the field at Autzen Stadium in this year's 123rd chapter of the Civil War, redshirt sophomore backup quarterback Tristan Gebbia gave Beavs fans a glimpse into the future. Gebbia finished the game 26-for-40 for 243 yards. Not a bad debut for your first career start against one of the top defenses in the Pac-12 conference.

Luton joins Talkin' Beavers with host Nigel Burton to discuss his time at Oregon State, his future hopes for football and the new with regime with Tristan Gebbia behind Center.

Listen to the full podcast below:

Talkin' Beavs Podcast: Jake Luton on the future heir Tristan Gebbia originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest