The Oregon State Beavers (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12) are nearing bowl eligibility and as the buzz is starting to spread in Corvallis, we've got a special guest for you on the latest episode of the Talkin' Beavers Podcast.

Oregon State Hall of Famer Ken Simonton joins host Nigel Burton to reflect on his favorite moments as a Beaver, share his recruiting story and how head coach Jonathan Smith can continue the rebuild of Oregon State football. Plus, Nigel looks ahead to the upcoming gridiron battle with Arizona State this Saturday at home in Corvallis.

Listen to the full podcast below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE ON THE BEAVS

Sloppy play dooms Beavers in Phil Knight Invitational

Ahead of senior day, Jonathan Smith is thankful for his seniors

Steven Jackson is a fan of the OSU running backs

Talkin' Beavers Podcast: Ken Simonton shares his favorite bowl game memories originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest