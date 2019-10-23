Talkin' Beavers Podcast: Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is a warrior

The latest episode of the Talkin' Beavers podcast is here!

Oregon State redshirt junior outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. joins host Nigel Burton to explain the origins of his name, breaks down the Beavs' defensive success and play a little game of "this or that."

Plus, Nigel looks back at Oregon State's (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12) 21-17 victory over Cal and hands out grades in the Beaver Report Card.

Listen to the full podcast here:

