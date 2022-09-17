'Talk to us when they finish their preseason:' Michigan football rolls UConn for third win

Michigan football continues to roll through its early-season schedule.

The Wolverines earned their third win of the season, blasting through Connecticut 59-0 at home Saturday.

Michigan allowed only six first downs and 110 total yards — 86 rushing yards and 24 passing yards — with Huskies quarterbacks completing five of their 20 pass attempts.

OSU Headlines newsletter:Sign up for our daily newsletter on Ohio State sports

Transfer safety making impact for OSU: Veteran transfer Tanner McCalister making impact in Ohio State football secondary

Chip Trayanum could return kicks: Ohio State football hopeful for linebacker Chip Trayanum to return kickoffs

Michigan's offense, led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, shined, recording 465 yards and eight touchdowns.

McCarthy completed 15 of his 18 pass attempts for 214 yards, while Corum did most of the scoring work, setting a career high with five rushing touchdowns.

Michigan will begin its Big Ten schedule next week at home against Maryland.

Fans are not very impressed by Michigan's performances to start 2022

Well when you open your season with literally the BOTTOM 25…🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/eywp2G44ux — JAY RICHARDSON (@JayRichardson99) September 17, 2022

Talk to us when they finish their preseason 😴 https://t.co/umZVyhdpGv — Zach Seyko (@zach_seyko) September 17, 2022

J.J. McCarthy is turning some heads as Michigan's quarterback

Through 3 games JJ McCarthy is completing 88% of his passes. pic.twitter.com/WkotTDuPGU — JJ McCorner (@WolverineCorner) September 17, 2022

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Michigan football handedly beats Connecticut for third win