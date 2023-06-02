Talk about a program builder: Texas State's G.J. Kinne signs Bobcats' 51st player for 2023

Texas State coach G.J. Kinne emphasized recruiting the day he was introduced as the Bobcats' new coach Dec. 7. He has followed that up by signing 51 players, second only to Colorado's Deion Sanders.

SAN MARCOS — With no annual cap on scholarships this year, G.J. Kinne and Texas State are taking advantage.

The Bobcats have put together the second-largest 2023 recruiting class in the country with 51 players — second nationally behind only Colorado, where new coach Deion Sanders has signed 71. Colorado, Texas State and Arizona (50) are the only three programs that have signed 50 or more players. And all three have first-year coaches.

The Bobcats got to 51 after Arizona State center Danny Valenzuela committed on Sunday, followed by SMU tight end Simon Gonzalez on Monday. Valenzuela is the 12th offensive lineman in the class and its first center, while Gonzalez is the third tight end.

Valenzuela, listed at 6 feet 3 and 285 pounds out of Simi Valley, Calif., has three years left to play. He spent his first two seasons at the College of the Canyons but played only in 2021 after the 2020 season was canceled. He appeared in two games with no starts at Arizona State last year, his lone season with the Sun Devils.

Gonzalez (6-4, 245), out of Magnolia, started his career at Texas Tech, where he spent two seasons but didn’t play. He transferred to SMU in 2021, registering one catch for 11 yards in six games. He didn’t play in 2022 before entering the transfer portal in April with three years left.

Texas State’s 2023 class is No. 87 in the country and fourth in the Sun Belt behind No. 83 South Alabama, No. 85 Arkansas State and No. 86 Appalachian State, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Of Texas State's 51-player class, 37 are transfers, 24 of whom came from FBS programs, including 17 from Power Five schools. The other 13 transfers are from FCS programs, nine of them from Kinne's previous school, Incarnate Word. The Bobcats also signed seven junior college players and seven high school prospects.

Meanwhile, 13 Bobcats entered the portal during or after spring football, upping the total number of portal entries to about 30 since the end of last season. Despite the large class, Texas State still has two spots left for 2023.

Texas State announced game times for its season and home openers this week. Both will be at 6 p.m. — at Baylor on Sept. 2 and against Jackson State on Sept. 16.

New name coming: Bobcat Stadium — 42 years after it was built — is likely to undergo a name change. Texas State announced a partnership with a sports marketing agency, Independent Sports and Entertainment, to secure a naming rights partner for the stadium. Since it was built in 1981, there has been only one naming update, when the field was dedicated to former Bobcats coach Jim Wacker in 2002.

Baseball: The Bocats' season came to a close in the Sun Belt Tournament after a fifth consecutive loss to Louisiana, including two in the tournament. Texas State (36-23) entered as the No. 4 seed and lost 6-1 in the first round to the Ragin' Cajuns before a 6-5 walk-off win in extra innings over Georgia State. But the Bobcats then lost again to Louisiana 12-6, ending the season.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas State football team signs its 51st player for the 2023 class