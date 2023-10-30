Talk Notre Dame men's basketball with NDI's Tom Noie

NDI columnist and Notre Dame men's basketball beat writer Tom Noie will hold a season-starting Irish hoops chat Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at NDInsider. You can leave your question or comment for the session now.

Just click the following link to leave your question or comment:

https://live.jotcast.com/chat/november-23-notre-dame-mens-basketball-chat-16789.html

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Don't look now, but Notre Dame men's basketball season is set to start