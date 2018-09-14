For all the talk, how much will Jalen Ramsey actually cover Rob Gronkowski?

FOXBORO -- There's talking about football, and then there's the game itself. There's gamesmanship, and then there's reality.



The week leading up to the game Sunday between the Patriots and Jaguars has been focused more on the former, and the matchup itself has gotten a little lost in the bluster.



What did Jalen Ramsey say about Rob Gronkowski? How did Gronkowski respond? How did Tom Brady respond? What did Bill Belichick think? How are the Jaguars feeling about having to answer for some smack talked by their smack-happy corner?



That's fun. Ramsey's mouth is a wonderful thing for those of us in the business of writing and talking about football. But will his comments have any relevance on Sunday?



Will Ramsey -- who has said Gronkowski isn't as good as people think, who has challenged Gronkowski to line up against him -- actually have a chance to back up his talk? Will the All-Pro corner match up with the All-Pro tight end?

















We've done a deep dive on the Jaguars defense to try to answer that question and others ahead of the rematch of last season's AFC title game.



WHAT'S CHANGED SINCE JANUARY?





Honestly? Not a ton. The key pieces are still in place.

Calais Campbell, Malik Jackson, Marcell Dareus and Yannick Ngakoue continue to make this one of the best fronts in football. They've added rookie first-round pick Taven Bryan to the rotation in an attempt to take their interior pass-rush to another level.



Telvin Smith and Myles Jack remain the mainstays at linebacker, giving the Jaguars what is in all likelihood the most athletic pair of second-level defenders in football.



On the back end, Ramsey, corner AJ Bouye and safeties Barry Church and Tashaun Gipson are all still in place.



Here are the key changes.



A couple of key changes to the Jaguars defense this year versus the AFCCG:



* DJ Hayden is at slot corner instead of Aaron Colvin (now in Houston).

* Rookie Leon Jacobs plays LB in "base" instead of Paul Posluszny (retired).

* Rookie Ronnie Harrison provides a "big nickel" look.







— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 13, 2018

Story Continues

The early returns on the Hayden-for-Colvin swap have been good. Hayden, a disappointment as a Raiders first-rounder in 2013, should be fine as a slot corner.



The Jacobs-for-Posluszny swap is an interesting one because it makes the Jaguars more athletic, but they lose a good deal in terms of experience and savvy. Jacobs was a seventh-round pick out of Wisconsin. With Posluszny out of the mix, Jack is now more of a full-time middle linebacker.



Perhaps the most interesting change is the one involving Harrison, a third-round pick this spring. The Jaguars didn't really use a three-safety "big nickel" defense last year -- they didn't play a third safety for a single snap against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.











Against the Giants in Week 1, Harrison saw 17 snaps as the team's "big nickel" in his pro debut, and almost all of them came against two tight end sets. Like most NFL defenses in 2018, the Jaguars typically play nickel as their primary defense with Hayden as the fifth defensive back seeing starter-level snaps.



In Week 1, the Jaguars played a variety of coverages. They like to use a single-high safety in both man and zone (Cover 1 and Cover 3), but they'll use split safeties as well from time to time in both man and zone (Cover 5, Cover 2).



WILL RAMSEY COVER GRONKOWSKI?











Based on what we've seen from the Jaguars, I'd expect Ramsey to cover Gronkowski at points on Sunday. But I wouldn't expect him to do it much.

In last season's AFC Championship Game, Gronkowski played 26 snaps before suffering a concussion that forced him from the game. He ran 19 routes and saw Ramsey in coverage just twice. Ramsey spent the majority of his day splitting his time on Chris Hogan and Brandin Cooks.



That would line up with what Belichick told reporters Wednesday.





TOM E. CURRAN - Don't be surprised if Brady playing elsewhere after 2019



"Most of the time," he said, "Ramsey follows the other team's No.1 receiver, but not always."



Ramsey checked Gronkowski on a third-and-11 snap with Gronkowski running out of the slot. He played underneath coverage with a safety doubling over the top on that play.







Ramsey also saw Gronkowski when the Patriots had Gronkowski in-line on second-and-10. New England was in its "Pony" formation, with two backs in the backfield, and no receiver split out on Gronkowski's side. The Jags appeared to be in zone, leaving Ramsey to cover the deep portion of the field on Gronkowski's side. With no receiver there, Ramsey took the tight end off the line of scrimmage.



Ramsey could easily be asked to cover Gronkowski in obvious passing situations (as he was on that third-and-11), or when he's in zone and Gronkowski happens to run through Ramsey's area. But Ramsey shadowing Gronkowski -- especially on early downs, when the run game is in play, with Gronkowski outweighing Ramsey by about 50 pounds -- probably wouldn't be ideal for the Jaguars.





In the AFC Championship Game, on Gronkowski's 17 routes not run on Ramsey, the Jaguars matched up in a variety of ways. They used safeties on him in-line. They used their speedy linebackers on him in zone. They used safeties on him in man-to-man with Gronkowski split out wide. They used linebackers in man-to-man on occasion. They doubled him with linebackers and safeties. They doubled him with safeties only.

Against the Giants in Week 1, the Jaguars did something similar, throwing multiple looks at athletic tight end Evan Engram -- though at times they treated Engram as more of a receiver than a true tight end. They used corners on Engram out wide and out of the slot, in both man and zone. In zone, their linebackers and safeties handled him at different points. In man, safeties and linebackers took turns on Engram as well.



For the Patriots, how the Jaguars handled two tight end looks against the Giants -- and the difficulties they had with those -- may be of interest going into this weekend's matchup.





WHAT'S THE BEST PLAN OF ATTACK?

Giants tight ends did not play well against Jacksonville. Evan Engram had just two catches for 18 yards. Rhett Ellison had one catch for 16. That was it.

But when the Giants had two tight ends on the field, and when Jacksonville matched that look with its "big nickel" personnel, bringing Harrison -- the rookie out of Alabama -- onto the field . . . Eli Manning found success in the passing game.

Very small sample size, but broke down how Jags defended the pass against Giants based on personnel.



Jags nickel: 137 yards allowed on 27 dropbacks (5.07 ypd)*

Jags "big" nickel: 54 on 7 dropbacks (7.71 ypd)

Jags base: 19 on 5 dropbacks (3.8 ypd)



* includes 2 sacks for -14











— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 13, 2018

It's a very small sample size, but that discrepancy -- the difference in yards per dropback when the Jags had three corners on the field versus when they had less than three corners on the field -- is consistent with their performance last year.

Consider these numbers from Warren Sharp of SharpFootballAnalytics.com.

The secret to beating the Jaguars pass defense is in the numbers: an in-depth look at how some of the NFL's most mediocre offense produced against the Jaguars, and what that means for the Patriots on Sunday https://t.co/UfjI51N7V0 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 17, 2018

Three receivers typically meant three corners from the Jags in 2017. That's their standard nickel. One or two receivers typically meant "base" (three linebackers). This year it could also mean "big nickel."

Against three-receiver sets, in their standard nickel, the Jaguars were dominant last year. And they were dominant in their classic nickel again Week 1 (see my tweet above).

But against heavier offensive groupings? When classic nickel is off the table? Things tend to get harder for Jacksonville in the passing game. At least that appears to be the case based on last year's sample and Week 1 of this season.

So what do the Patriots do? Roll with the heavier sets they featured in Week 1 themselves (thanks in part to a thinned-out receiving corps).

Two backs should work, which is why Rex Burkhead's health is so significant this weekend. That would likely get the rookie seventh-round linebacker Jacobs onto the field. Perhaps Brady and Josh McDaniels can exploit his inexperience in coverage.

Two tight end sets are another option. Having Jacob Hollister (limited in practice this week with a hamstring injury) would be beneficial, but the Patriots could roll with Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen. That would likely get another rookie defender, Harrison, onto the field in "big nickel."

MORE PATS - Marrone praises Gronk, backtracks from Ramsey comments

The Giants gashed Jacksonville's "big nickel" through the air and on the ground. On the one "big nickel" snap the Jags ran against something other than a two tight end set, Giants rookie back Saquon Barkley broke a Harrison tackle and ran 68 yards for a touchdown.

The Patriots have desperately tried to fill out their receiver depth in recent weeks, trying to find options for Brady beyond Hogan and Phillip Dorsett. But against the Jaguars, who have recently fared much better against three-receiver sets than they have against heavier offensive groupings, it might behoove the Patriots to use fewer wideouts anyway.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE















