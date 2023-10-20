'Talk about a game I love.' 1831 Media Network launching 'The Sean Miller Podcast.'

With over 30 years of college basketball coaching experience to go with his standout prep and collegiate playing career in Pennsylvania, Xavier head coach Sean Miller has plenty of stories to tell.

College basketball fans will now have the opportunity to hear those stories and more in "The Sean Miller Podcast presented by Deer Park Roofing" from 1831 Media Network.

More: Xavier basketball notebook: The freshmen standouts, projections, Musketeers will be battle-tested

More: Xavier football 'not gonna happen in the near term' as medical school takes top priority

Why is Miller diving into the podcast world entering his second season since returning to Xavier?

"From my perspective, to have some fun. I will tell you that once you get into real games and heavy practices, all college basketball coaches I agree we'd sign off on this − one day becomes the next," Miller said. "You win and lose and the emotions of it. Next thing you know, three months goes by, and you almost forget there's a life besides the game, the team, etcetera.

"This gives me the opportunity to talk about a game I love. A city, in particular, Cincinnati, a place, Xavier, both as a university and a basketball program, that means a lot to me and we could in more of a fun, lighthearted way."

Anthony Breen is the CEO of Synergistic, a company he founded in 2018. While following along with media trends over the years, he founded 1831 Media Network. The Xavier University graduate noticed the trend of players and coaches going behind the microphone, and thought best to start at his alma mater.

"We wanted to let the man in the arena to take the microphone," Breen said. "The idea being the Sean (Miller) has incredible stories, an incredible background, has an incredible opportunity at Xavier. The landscape of college athletics is changing, so what a better time to give him the opportunity to communicate directly with his audience?"

Breen recognized he had to build the team to help host and produce these shows. Breen built a relationship with former Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Adam Baum during his time on the Xavier beat. He also had respect for Paul Fritschner and his work as the Xavier men's basketball in-game host and Big East Conference broadcaster. Baum and Fritschner will host "The Sean Miller Podcast."

"We want this to be something different in that it's gonna be very storytelling-based. It's gonna be very guest-focused and whatever Sean (Miller) wants it to be," Baum said. "Everyone has a podcast now, but there aren't many well-known active head coaches who have their own show. It's really gonna be about showcasing his life in basketball, his stories and his voice."

Fritschner, who graduated from Xavier University in 2019, said he's been working for this opportunity.

"It was something that combined everything I had ever worked for into one job opportunity in one place," said Fritschner, who jumped on board in mid-August when approached by Breen. "To put it all into this project is something I'm extremely excited about and I hope fans and people all over the college basketball world will appreciate it."

"The Sean Miller Podcast" will be available on all major podcasting platforms as well as on YouTube, X and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'The Sean Miller Podcast' gives head coach chance to 'have some fun.'