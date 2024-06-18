'Talk is easy; we need action' - Robertson

[Getty Images]

Andy Robertson was quick to dismiss outside criticism in the wake of their 5-1 defeat to Germany.

The Scotland captain accepts only a much-improved performance will do against Switzerland, but backed the Scots to deliver and keep their hopes of progression to the knock-out stages alive.

"I could talk all night, it won't make a difference," the Liverpool defender said. "It's easy to talk about a game of football, but it's not as easy to go out and do it.

"We need action, although we talked after the game. A lot of people outside couldn't wait to dip in. That's fine, they get paid for that and we respect that.

"But we have to act and do a lot better on the pitch. We need to be confident we can perform to our highest level and if we do that, we can cause any teams problems."