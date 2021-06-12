Breaking News:

Barbora Krejcikova wins wild 3-set French Open women's final over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Talk of Bills' interest in Ertz lingers into summer

Justin DiLoro
·2 min read
The Buffalo Bills roster largely does not have a glaring hole from within it. However, it has not stopped pundits from exploring possible additions to the roster. One such area, throughout the Bills offseason, has been the tight end group.

Buffalo signed free agent Jacob Hollister in March. Hollister joins Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney, Reggie Gilliam, Nate Becker, and Quintin Morris.

The Bills traded veteran Lee Smith to Atlanta for a sixth-round pick and did not re-sign veteran Tyler Kroft.

While Knox has flashed his impressive athleticism and shown improvement during his two years in Buffalo, it hasn’t stopped analysts from looking into ways to improve the tight end room. Josina Anderson shared some information about the Bills possible interest in long-time Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz.

For months, it has been reported that the Eagles will be moving on from Ertz. The three-time Pro-Bowler is coming off of his worst statistical season, missing time due to an ankle injury. Ertz caught 36 passes for 335 receiving yards and one touchdown.

When healthy, Ertz has been mentioned among the best tight ends in the league. From 2017-2019, Ertz averaged 92.7 receptions, 967.7 receiving yards, and 7.3 touchdown receptions.

If one looks beyond the chaos of the 2020 season, a season that Ertz had to deal with injury and an unsettled quarterback situation, a person could see that Ertz’s best seasons are in the not too distant future. The 30-year-old could return to his best form, making him a bargain for any team who wishes to take Ertz off the hands of the cap-strapped Eagles.

Still, questions remain on how Ertz could fit with the Bills. He would be an upgrade over Knox, but the injury history has to be considered. Plus, the Bills have already started OTAs. The Bills would probably want Ertz to be in the fold as soon as possible to acclimate to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s offensive schemes. In addition, if Buffalo were truly interested, they would have made the move as part of a post-June 1 transaction.

While national pundits are finding stories during a calm time in the offseason, it seems Ertz to Buffalo is simmering as a longshot to occur.

