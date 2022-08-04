Talk about being crammed in an Uber. Just ask Raiders’ Derek Carr and Davante Adams

Blame it on Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for letting his teammates down.

But it was all in fun.

Apparently Renfrow ordered an Uber to take himself and Las Vegas teammates Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Mack Hollins to the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum. Then it got kind of cramped after that.

The 6-foot-3 Carr, 5-10 Renfrow, 6-1 Adams and 6-4 Hollins entered the a smaller-sized vehicle and all four players were having a difficult time sitting in it, before Carr asked the driver “how are you doing today.” The driver replied: “pretty good.”

Carr, Hollins and Adams sat in the backseat while Renfrow, who was in the front seat, fastened his seat belt and said “OK” — leading to chuckles from the back seat.

Adams wrote “@hunterenfrow is no longer in charge of ubers ya’ll.”

It’s probably a safe bet Renfrow will not be calling for an Uber anytime soon with his teammates.

They did arrive at the stadium and the museum. Carr and Adams took it all in before the Hall of Fame game on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Carr came across a Charles Woodson bust, while Adams looked over the busts and wrote “motivation.”

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams takes in the Hall of Fame busts in Canton, Ohio.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks at the card that was placed at the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum that shows the Raiders defeating the Los Angeles Chargers to clinch a playoff berth.

Carr recalled a big-time moment when the Raiders defeated the Chargers in overtime to clinch a playoff berth last season. Carr also stared at the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy and saw the draft card when he was selected int the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.